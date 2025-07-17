NELFUND Developing Job Portal To Support Graduate Employment

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) says it is developing a centralised job portal to give beneficiaries early access to employment opportunities within and outside Nigeria.

Managing Director of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, disclosed this on Thursday during a media engagement in Abuja. He explained that the portal would aggregate job listings from both public and private sectors, as well as international organisations seeking to hire Nigerians.

“We don’t just give loans and leave students on their own. This job portal is our way of supporting their journey toward economic stability,” he said.

On the issue of non-refund of fees to students who had already paid before NELFUND disbursed to their institutions, Sawyerr appealed to the schools to uphold their moral and professional obligations by refunding such payments.

“We’ve received multiple petitions from students who paid under duress, only to later discover their fees had been covered by NELFUND. Institutions must refund this money. It’s disappointing that some schools have ignored this responsibility,” he said.

Sawyerr added that anti-corruption agencies, including the ICPC and EFCC, had begun questioning some defaulting institutions. He advised that where a direct refund to students is not possible, institutions should remit the funds back to NELFUND for onward disbursement to the rightful students.

Also speaking, NELFUND’s Executive Director of Operations, Mustapha Iyal, said the Fund is currently managing over 3.2 million student records and expects to process up to one million new applications by the end of 2025.

He clarified that while the figure is a projection, it is not compulsory. “We are not pushing for it as a target. Our goal is to support as many students as possible to ensure that no one drops out due to financial hardship,” Iyal said.