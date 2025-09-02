NELFUND C’ttee Seeks Harmonised Fee, Uniform Refund Policy

The Ministerial Committee on the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), has recommended the creation of a harmonized fee nomenclature for tertiary institutions, strict timelines for internal verification and disbursement of funds, clear communication with students through multiple channels, and a uniform refund policy.

It also recommended that NELFUND engage the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ease real-time access to balances domiciled in the Treasury Single Account (TSA), while ensuring that all processes were evidence-based and supported by reliable data.

The committee also outlined new guidelines to standardise the administration of institutional charges and ensure transparency in student loan transactions across universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who announced this framework, however, explained that the step reaffirms the ministry’s commitment to Nigerian students and parents by addressing issues that recently arose with NELFUND.

He noted that after wideranging consultations with Vice-Chancellors, Rectors, Provost and other key stakeholders, the Committee found no evidence of mismanagement of funds, but emphasised the need for a harmonised system that would further strengthen trust, transparency, and efficiency in the loan administration process.

The Minister added that under the new framework, guidelines issued by the ministry would replace individual Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) previously signed between NELFUND and tertiary institutions.

He said: “This will streamline administration, improve operational efficiency, and guarantee that no eligible student is denied access to registration or examinations due to funding delays. “This is another good day for Nigerian students and their families. It is a clear demonstration of President Bola Tinubu’s belief in education as the foundation of society and in our youth as the heartbeat of the nation.”

The Minister assured heads of institutions and other relevant stakeholders that the ministry would continue to monitor the implementation of these guidelines in order to ensure accountability, efficiency, and the full realisation of the NELFUND Student Loan Scheme.