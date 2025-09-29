NELFUND Closes 2024/2025 Application Portal Tuesday

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced that the application portal for the 2024/2025 academic session would

officially close on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

Director, Strategic Communications NELFUND, Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, in a statement on Monday, explained that “the closure marks the conclusion of the second full cycle of the scheme and will enable the Fund to finalise processing of pending applications and upkeep payments.”

Oluwatuyi also announced that a new application cycle would open in the second week of October 2025 for fresh applications into the 2025/2026 academic session and would remain open until January 2026.

She said: “In line with NELFUND’s mandate to support equitable access to higher education across Nigeria, the Fund is also releasing timelines for the commencement of applications into the new academic session:

“Closure of Current Session Portal.

The 2024/2025 portal will close on September 30, 2025. No further student applications will be accepted after this date.

“Opening of New Application Cycle.

The portal will reopen in the second week of October 2025 for fresh applications into the 2025/2026 academic session. This cycle will remain open until January 2026.

“Institutional Records Update

Institutions are hereby informed to update their students’ records on the Student

Verification System (SVS) to enable students to apply for the 2025/2026 academic session.”

Any institution that has not commenced a new academic session within the application window should notify NELFUND for additional concessions to accommodate its students.”

The FUND, however, noted that all applications for the 2014/2025 academic session not verified by October 8th would be automatically cancelled.

“All applications for the 2024/2025 academic session that remain unverified by institutions after October 8, 2025, will be automatically cancelled. Students in this category are strongly encouraged to prompt their school management to complete the verification process before the deadline. Affected students will be required to submit fresh applications for the 2025/2026 academic year.

“Unapproved Applications for 2024/2025 Students whose applications remain unapproved or unpaid should note that this is due to their institutions not completing the mandatory verification of student lists.

“NELFUND is actively engaging with these institutions to resolve the delays. However, institutions that fail to carry out the verification by the stipulated deadline should note that NELFUND will publish the names of all non-compliant institutions for transparency”

On upkeep disbursements, the FUND said, “Upkeep for the 2024/2025 session will continue to be disbursed until November 2025. Students must, however, reapply for the 2025/2026 academic session to continue

receiving upkeep payments.”

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director/CEO of NELFUND, Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, was quoted as saying, “Announcing the closure of the current application portal is a necessary step to prepare for the next cycle. NELFUND remains committed to removing financial barriers for students and to working with institutions to ensure that no eligible student is left behind.

“These timelines provide clarity for students, parents, and institutions to plan ahead and participate fully in the process. We also urge all institutions to update their students’ records on the Student Verification System (SVS) promptly, as this step is critical to enabling students to access the Fund.”

To ensure transparency, the final date for institutions to submit verified student records is October 8, 2025.

“NELFUND encourages students to liaise closely with their institutions, complete their applications on time, and reapply promptly for the 2025/2026 session to avoid missing out on the benefits of the scheme.”