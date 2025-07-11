NELFUND Begins Disbursement Of Students’ Upkeep

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) on Friday announced the commencement of upkeep disbursements to student beneficiaries who have updated their bank account details from digital wallet platforms to commercial bank accounts.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Corporate Communications of the Fund, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the development marks a significant breakthrough in resolving earlier disbursement delays.

NELFUND said it remains committed to ensuring that no eligible student is left behind. This resolution process is part of our broader effort to enhance the efficiency, transparency, and student-centred delivery of our support services.

“Over 3,600 students who previously registered with digital-only banking platforms have now successfully received their backlog of upkeep payments after updating their details to conventional commercial bank accounts on the NELFUND portal.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of all affected students during this period. Your resilience and cooperation have made this progress possible.

“Next Steps for Students Still Awaiting Payment Students who are yet to receive their upkeep payments and are still using digital wallet accounts are advised to raise a support ticket via the official NELFUND portal to request access for updating their bank details.

“Alternatively, students may report through the IT office of their institution, which will compile and forward all related cases to NELFUND for resolution.

“We urge all students to continue engaging only through official NELFUND channels, and to assist peers who may require help navigating the update process.

“Once again, we thank you for your patience and support as we continue working to deliver a more inclusive and reliable student loan”, the statement concluded.