NELFUND Begins Disbursement of April Upkeep Allowances

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has commenced the disbursement of April 2025 upkeep payments to eligible student beneficiaries across the country.

A statement signed by the Director, Strategic Communications NELFUND, Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, yesterday, however, explained that while most payments have been successfully processed, a small number of beneficiaries may experience a delay due to the recent upgrade on its payment and application processing system.

The statement partly reads: “This system upgrade is expected to enhance security and support the timely disbursement of upkeep allowances in subsequent payment cycles.

This system upgrade is expected to enhance security and support the timely disbursement of upkeep allowances in subsequent payment cycles.”

“NELFUND is working closely with relevant stakeholders to resolve these issues promptly and ensure that all eligible students receive their entitlements without further delay.

“We remain committed to transparency, operational excellence, and the timely delivery of student support in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda. “We appreciate the patience and cooperation of all stakeholders as we continue to improve service delivery for the benefit of Nigerian students.”

