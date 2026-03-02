NELFUND Advances Education Access Nationwide 

Nelfund Disburses N1.33bn Student Loan To Unilag
The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has continued its 2025/2026 disbursements, releasing funds for tuition and upkeep to thousands of students across multiple institutions nationwide.
This was disclosed on NELFUND social media page on Sunday, 1 March 2026.
According to the announcement, beneficiary institutions are: Osun State University, Ahmadu Bello University, Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, and several federal and state polytechnics and colleges of education across Nigeria.
NELFUND noted that the strategic disbursements will ensure uninterrupted academic pursuits and reinforce equitable access to higher education nationwide.
