NEITI Unveils Energy Transition, Climate Accountability Framework

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) board has adopted a comprehensive Energy Transition and Climate Accountability Framework, developed in alignment with Nigeria’s national energy transition plan, global climate commitments under the Paris Agreement, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the 2023 EITI Standard.

NEITI Executive Secretary, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, explained that the framework redefines NEITI’s role in the energy transition by introducing transparent and accountable mechanisms to track greenhouse gas emissions, climate-related financial risks, and monitor divestments by International Oil Companies (IOCs).

He added that the framework would oversee the implementation of Host Community Development Trusts (HCDTs) under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), promote just transition planning and climate disclosures, and align NEITI’s reports with national climate instruments including Nigeria’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and the Energy Transition Plan.

Dr. Orji stated, “The framework positions Nigeria at the forefront of climate-compliant resource governance. It is our bold response to the urgent need for transparency regarding how oil investments and divestments impact host communities and the environment.”

To operationalize this policy, NEITI has outlined key implementation steps covering oil, gas, and solid minerals reporting, stakeholder engagement, institutional coordination, and bi-annual performance reviews. The framework’s development is supported by the Ford Foundation as part of NEITI’s ongoing study on the impact of energy transition on Nigeria’s oil-dependent economy.

NEITI assured stakeholders of its continued leadership in reforming resource governance to align with global sustainability goals while ensuring social and environmental justice across Nigeria’s extractive sector.

Meanwhile, NEITI commended the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for notable progress in the 2022–2023 Mini Bid Round and the 2024 Licensing Round.

This commendation followed NEITI’s independent observation and monitoring of the pre-qualification and technical bid processes, consistent with its statutory mandate under the PIA 2021 and the global EITI Standard.

An Advisory Report released by NEITI praised NUPRC’s efforts, highlighting “notable improvements in inclusivity, digitalization, and procedural integrity.”

Presented to the NEITI National Stakeholders Working Group (NSWG) during its statutory meeting in Umuahia, Abia State, the report described the licensing rounds as “significant milestones in Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector, designed to attract credible investments, unlock hydrocarbon potential, and advance national development objectives.”

The report noted the process was professional, transparent, and inclusive, with adherence to published criteria as required by the PIA and EITI provisions. Special concessions granted to indigenous and emerging firms were acknowledged as progressive steps enhancing stakeholder participation and public confidence.

However, NEITI identified areas for improvement including strengthening the evaluation methodology and metrics, increasing transparency in result disclosure, improving public access to bidder information, ensuring full disclosure of beneficial ownership, and integrating technical and commercial value assurance in evaluations.

The report offered actionable recommendations to improve future rounds, emphasizing transparent disclosures, standardized scoring, and consistent stakeholder engagement.

Dr. Orji concluded, “The NSWG commended NUPRC’s cooperation with NEITI and encouraged adoption of the recommendations outlined in the advisory. We remain committed to working collaboratively with regulators, civil society, and industry stakeholders to institutionalize transparency, good governance, and sustainable development in Nigeria’s extractive industries.”

