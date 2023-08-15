NEITI To Investigate Actual Fuel Consumption In Nigeria, 13% Derivation Utilisation

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said it will investigate the actual volume of fuel consumption in Nigeria.

It also said it would investigate the transparency in the utilisation of 13% Derivation by host communities in the oil-producing Niger Delta region.

The Executive Secretary, NEITI, Orji Ogbonnaya Orji while making the disclosure on Tuesday said the agency was obvious that there would be opposition to the agency’s plan to investigate the actual fuel consumption but assured that NEITI would be undeterred in its avowed quest to ensure transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

He as well as said that currently there are no available data to actually establish how the 13% Derivation fund for host communities was utilised.

He added that the study would attempt to establish whether the benefitting states actually got the real percentage granted to them by law and also whether the Federal Government gave the states the actual amount due for them.