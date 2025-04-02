NEITI Tasks New NNPCL GCEO On Strengthening Reforms

Share

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has urged the newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Bayo Ojulari, to focus on strengthening reforms, transparency, and accountability.

In a congratulatory message to Ojulari, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, urged him to prioritize the timely publication of NNPCL’s financial statements, full disclosure of production data, operational costs, and revenue remittances to help rebuild public trust and enhance Nigeria’s global reputation.

In a statement signed by NEITI’s Acting Director of Communication & Stakeholder Management, Obiageli Onuorah, on Wednesday, Orji emphasized that Ojulari’s appointment comes at a critical time, when the ongoing reforms in NNPCL require renewed commitment, strategic leadership, and firm dedication to transparency, accountability, and corporate governance.

He said, “NEITI recognizes that NNPCL, as Nigeria’s foremost national energy company, plays a crucial role in shaping the future of the country’s oil and gas sector.

“As a member of the NEITI National Stakeholders’ Working Group (NSWG) and a key institution in Nigeria’s extractive industry, NNPCL has a responsibility to ensure that the reforms initiated under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) are strengthened, broadened, and sustained in the public interest.

“As a Supporting Company of the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), NNPCL must demonstrate an unwavering commitment to openness, systematic disclosure of critical industry data, responsible resource management, and corporate governance best practices,” he added.

Orji further stressed, “Transparency in the management of oil and gas revenues remains critical to national development and ongoing poverty reduction efforts.

“The EITI process provides a tested framework for ensuring that revenues from natural resources are prudently managed, fully accounted for, and efficiently deployed to address Nigeria’s development needs.

“We look forward to working closely with Ojulari and his team in deepening the NEITI-EITI process in Nigeria and ensuring that NNPCL continues to align with international best practices in corporate governance and financial transparency,” Orji affirmed.

NEITI also congratulated the newly reconstituted NNPCL Board and charged them to provide forward-looking strategic direction to fast-track the ongoing transformation of NNPCL in line with the PIA.

The Board’s role in ensuring that NNPCL remains accountable to its shareholders the Nigerian people is crucial to the long-term sustainability of the company and the industry at large.

Orji expressed gratitude to the Mele Kyari team for their dedication and hard work, saying, “On behalf of the NEITI National Stakeholders’ Working Group, we extend our appreciation to the outgoing GCEO, Mele Kyari, for his mutual respect, patience, and collaboration with NEITI over the past six years.

“His tenure was marked by significant engagements with NEITI in advancing corporate transparency, public disclosures, and aligning NNPCL with the global EITI framework. We commend his service to the nation and wish him success in his future endeavors.

“NEITI remains committed to its mandate of ensuring transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s extractive sector and will continue to support all efforts aimed at making NNPCL a globally competitive, accountable, and efficiently managed national oil company.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

