NEITI Report: Tinubu Dragged To Court Over Alleged Failure To Probe Missing $15bn, N200bn Oil Revenues

Due to his alleged failure to probe the grim allegations that over US$15 billion in oil revenues, and N200 billion budgeted to repair the refineries in Nigeria are missing and unaccounted for between 2020 and 2021, President Bola Tinubu has been dragged before a Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The allegations are contained in the 2021 report by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

President Tinubu was dragged before the court by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

In its suit designated FHC/L/CS/2334/2023, SERAP is praying for an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Tinubu to probe the allegations that US$15bn of oil revenue, and N200bn budgeted to repair and maintain the refineries in Nigeria are missing and unaccounted for.

The group is equally asking the court for an order of mandamus to compel President Tinubu to direct appropriate anti-corruption agencies to probe allegations of corruption involving the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NPDC) and State-Owned Enterprises (SOE).

SERAP is further asking the court for an order of mandamus to compel President Tinubu to use any recovered proceeds of corruption to enhance the well-being of Nigerians.

In the legal offensive, SERAP contended that “There is a legitimate public interest in ensuring justice and accountability for these serious allegations. Granting the reliefs sought would end the impunity of perpetrators and ensure justice for victims of corruption.

“The allegations of corruption documented by NEITI undermine economic development of the country, trap the majority of Nigerians in poverty and deprive them of opportunities.”

According to the group, unless the president is directed and compelled to get to the bottom of these revelations, suspected perpetrators will continue to enjoy impunity for their crimes and enjoy the fruits of their crimes.

Many years of allegations of corruption and mismanagement in the spending of oil revenues and impunity of perpetrators, according to SERAP, have undermined public trust and confidence in governments at all levels.

“The findings by NEITI suggest a grave violation of the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], national anti-corruption laws, and the country’s obligations under the UN Convention against Corruption.

“The Tinubu government has a constitutional duty to ensure transparency and accountability in the spending of the country’s oil wealth,” SERAP argued.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.