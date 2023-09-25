NEITI Report Shows NNPCL Swap N2.6trn Crude Oil For Refined Product

The recent report by the Nigeria Extractive Transparency Initiative (NEITI) revealed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) exchanged crude oil valued at N2.6tn for refined petroleum products in 2021.

The NEITI 2021 Oil and Gas Report also indicated that the national oil company did not send any crude oil to Nigeria’s refineries during the period under review, stating further that the total revenue from oil sales over the time period under consideration was N2.23 trillion.

NEITI, however, stated that the non-supply of crude to domestic refineries by NNPCL could be due to the fact that the facilities were not operational at the time.

It said the sum of $1.58 billion was traced to the respective bank accounts as the actual sales receipt in 2021, of which the sum of $1.55 billion represents 2021 sales , while the sum of $24.32 million relates to the settlement of the previous year receivables.

The report also revealed that in 2021, the NNPCL lifted and exported a total of 24.84 million barrels of crude oil for the Federation, valued at $1.70 billion.

The report said the swap took place under the Direct Sale Direct Purchase programme.

Under the DSDP scheme, of 2016, selected international refiners, trading companies, and indigenous companies are given a percentage of crude supplies in exchange for the delivery of an equal value of petrol and other refined products to the NNPCL.

The report also showed that the NNPCL did not send any crude oil to Nigeria's refineries during the period under review.

NEITI said, “NNPC allocated a total of 98.92 million barrels of crude oil valued at $7.11bn (N2.73tn) for the local market in 2021.

But, no crude was delivered to any of the local refineries in 2021.

“Instead, NNPC used 95.25 percent of this crude for crude exchange for products at the international market under the DSDP arrangement, while 4.75 per cent was sold at the international market.

“This may be due to the fact that none of the refineries were operational in 2021. The sum of N2.23tn ($5.85bn) was the actual domestic crude sales receipts in 2021, out of which the sum of N1.64tn ($4.30bn) represents 2021 sales receipts, while the sum of N588.68bn ($1.55bn) relates to the settlement of prior year receivables.”

Reacting to the report, the National Public Relations Officer of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), Chief Chinedu Ukadike, explained that the federal government should make more efforts to fix the nation’s refineries.

He said, “We are going to continue advocating the revamp of our refineries.

If our refineries are functioning, the crash of the naira against the dollar would reduce, because the demand pressure for dollars by marketers will drop.

”Similarly, we will not need this DSDP thing, because we will be refining our products here in Nigeria, not exchanging our crude with anybody or company overseas.

“So getting our refineries working is key in addressing some of these challenges we face in the downstream oil sector, particularly with respect to the supply of refined petroleum products.”

Ukadike also stated that the emergence of functional modular refineries was long overdue.

“What is stopping the government from giving modular refineries’ operators the required support so as to reduce our continued dependence on imported petroleum products?

“The emergence of functional modular refineries in their numbers in Nigeria is long overdue.

We cannot continue to import products when we can build modular refineries that can help us refine some of our crude oil.

“We know that subsidies also contributed to their inability to come on stream as required. Now that it has been reduced, we expect the government to also give them the required support so that many of them can start development and refine crude in the nearest future,” he submitted.