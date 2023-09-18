NEITI Presents 2021 Oil & Gas Report, Says NNPCL Under-Remitted $1.951,115bn

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, (NEITI), on Monday, presented the 2021 Oil & Gas Industry Report.

The Executive Secretary and National Coordinator of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji stated that a total of 69 companies and Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) were covered out of which 22 fell within the criteria for reconciliation. He added that their payments represented 95.65% of total payments by companies which amounted to $11,332,792.48bn.

He explained that NEITI’s standard for reconciliations was for companies that pay royalties in excess of $5m.

He decried that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) under-remitted $1.951,115bn during the period under review.

He said that revenue payments by companies and received by government agencies totaled $23,046,088bn

Orji said, “Revenue not remitted by the state own enterprise (SOE) (NNPCL) is $1.951,115bn representing 8.4%; quasi-fiscal expenditure by SOE $6.931,285bn (30.08%), subnational payments (payments by NDDC and NCDMB) $963,629,000 (4.18%); while total remittances to the Federation amounted to ($13,200,059bn), (57.27).

“All the companies, including the NNPCL, provided us with the data and we also looked at their audited financial statements. These revenues were not remitted. NNPCL has its explanation. NEITI feels strongly that this should be brought to public knowledge and we have made our statement. It is a very balanced report and we then allow the public to judge.”