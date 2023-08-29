NEITI, Others Launch Tool To Link Politicians To Oil, Mining Assets

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Directorio Legislativo, BudgIT Foundation and Transparency in Totality have developed an online tool, ‘Joining the Dots,’ to link politically exposed persons to oil and gas assets across the country.

The tool cross-matches the data on Beneficial Ownership (BO, and politically exposed persons against oil and gas, and mining licences in order to detect the existence of conflict of interest.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji who spoke at the launch on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that the tool would help in identifying red flags in the licences award processes in Nigeria’s oil, gas and mining sectors.

He said: “In the past year, NEITI has provided the technical support to this project, backing it up with the relevant data, information and the agency’s over a decade experience in BOR.

“What we are launching today is the result of that year-long behind the scenes work, linking data on PEPs to Nigeria’s BO registers with the CAC and NEITI and the areas of conflicts of interests detected and the companies involved in Nigeria’s extractive industries”, he explained.

Mr Juan Krahl from Directorio Legislativo who noted that Joining the Dots differs in countries, added that assessment of data requires adaptability and creativity.