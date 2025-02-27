NEITI, Orderpaper To Host Rembinar On Tax Bill, Climate Change, Energy Transition

Share

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has partnered with Orderpaper, a parliamentary monitoring organisation, to launch a Rembinar dialogue series focused on tax bill, energy transition and climate change.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, said the Rembinar Dialogue series was a dynamic virtual series aimed at enabling in-depth discussions on transparency, accountability and natural resource governance in Nigeria’s extractive sector, particularly in relation to tax bill, climate change and energy transition.

The Executive Secretary explained that the Rembinar was an initiative under the RemTrack, a digital platform developed by OrderPaper to track remedial issues identified in the NEITI industry reports.

According to him, it would also enhance public engagement and improve transparency, accountability, and policy performance tracking in the country’s resource governance, including the petroleum, mining, and renewable energy sectors.

He said: “The Rembinar dialogue series comes at a critical juncture in our nation’s governance trajectory when extensive tax and fiscal reforms are being undertaken.”

Share

Please follow and like us: