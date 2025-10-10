NEITI: Oil Theft, Vandalism Cost Nigeria N4.9trn In 2 Years

Nigeria lost an estimated 13.5 million barrels of crude oil valued at N4.9 trillion to theft and pipeline vandalism between 2023 and 2024, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has disclosed.

The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Ogbonnaya Orji, who revealed this yesterday in Lagos, described the losses as a devastating setback for public finances, noting that the stolen amount could fund an entire year of the federal health budget or expand electricity access to millions of Nigerians.

“These losses are not just economic—they represent broken trust, institutional weaknesses, and missed opportunities for national progress,” Orji stated.

“Transparency and accountability are not optional; they are existential. Without them, Nigeria cannot achieve sustainable growth in its energy industry.”

Speaking on the theme: ‘Nigeria’s Energy Future: Exploring Opportunities and Addressing Risks for Sustainable Growth,” at NAEC conference, he stressed that the nation’s energy future depends not on the size of its oil reserves but on the integrity and transparency of its resource management.

He said the era of secrecy in Nigeria’s extractive sector was over, urging full data disclosure across the value chain. According to him, transparency is an economic necessity that builds investor confidence, attracts technology, and stimulates innovation.

“Data builds trust, and trust drives investment. Transparency is the foundation for economic competitiveness and national development,” he added. Citing NEITI’s latest audit reports, Orji said Nigeria earned $23.04 billion in 2021 and $23.05 billion in 2022 from oil and gas activities. However, he disclosed that N1.5 trillion in unremitted funds remains outstanding from some oil companies and government agencies.

Recovering these funds, he said, would boost public revenue and support critical investments in energy, education, and healthcare. Highlighting NEITI’s progress, Orji noted that the agency has evolved from an audit-focused institution into a governance reform body, using data-driven reforms to promote accountability in the extractive industries.

Over the past decade, NEITI has conducted regular audits of the oil, gas, and solid minerals sectors tracking production, payments, and remedial actions.

He also pointed to the development of the Nigeria Beneficial Ownership Register, which reveals the true owners of over 4,800 extractive assets, helping to combat corruption, illicit financial flows, and tax evasion.

In addition, the agency has launched the NEITI Data Centre, an opendata platform providing real-time public access to industry information.

Orji said NEITI is working closely with key regulators including the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to enhance transparency in licensing, metering, and host community trust management.

He further announced that NEITI has introduced a Just Energy Transition and Climate Accountability Framework to ensure Nigeria’s shift to cleaner energy sources remains transparent, inclusive, and equitable.