NEITI: Nigeria earned $741.48bn from oil, gas in 20 years

The Executive Secretary, The Nigerian Extractives Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr Ogbonnaya Orji, has said that Nigeria earned $741.48 billion from the oil and gas sector in 20 years between 1999 and 2020. He added that between 2006-2020, the country raked in N635.3 billion from the solid mineral sector. He spoke at the Multi-Stakeholders’ Roundtable on the approval of the NEITI 2021 Oil, Gas, and Mining Industry Reports held at NEITI House in Abuja. Orji said: “NEITI has conducted thirteen cycles of reconciliatory reports in the oil and gas sector and eleven cycles of reports in the solid minerals sector.

“These reports have disclosed total revenue earnings to the government of $741.48 billion from the oil and gas sector and N635.3 billion from the solid mineral sector. These earnings were between the years 1999-2020 (Oil and gas) and 2006- 2020 (Solid minerals sector earnings).” The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) is set to release audit reports in the oil and gas sector, covering the period from 1999 to 2021. The yet-to-be-published report also tracked the government’s subsidy payment and other remittances including liabilities. It also evaluated the quantities of oil and gas utilised locally and exported, as well as the revenues paid by oil and gas companies during the period. It also reflected the process that underpinned the remittances of these transactions and competing for the remittances such as taxes, royalties, and rents.

The report stated that Nigeria has spent a whopping amount of $74.39 billion (equivalent to N13.7 trillion) on fuel importation between 2005 and 2021. The report also revealed staggering losses for Nigeria, with 617.7 million barrels of crude oil, valued at $46.16 billion (equivalent to N16.25 trillion), lost between 2009 and 2020.