NEITI: N14.38trn Remitted To Federation Account In 2 Years

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has said that Federal Government revenue- generating agencies remitted a total of N14.38 trillion as revenue from the extractive sector to the Federation Account between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021.

The revenue-generating agencies include Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

A breakdown of the remittances showed that mineral revenue accounted for N6.40 trillion (about 44.5% of total remittances) for the period, while other non-mineral revenue (excluding VAT) contributed N4.80 trillion (about 33.37% of total remittances).

This information and data are contained in the latest Fiscal Allocation and Statutory Disbursement (FASD) report published by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) which covered the period 2020-2021. Executive Secretary of NE- ITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, while presenting the highlights of the report in Abuja yesterday, stated that the information and data contained in the NEITI latest FASD reports re-viewed processes that characterize all transactions within the sector.

He added that it looked at an independent assessment of financial transactions in the areas of revenue receipts and payments and how the processes weighed on the scale of transparency and accountability in the oil and gas sector during the period under review.

According to him, other areas that NEITI focused on in this report were projects executed, deployment to capital projects, and recurrent expenditure and how these aligned with the core responsibilities of the agencies, the government, and citizens’ expectations.

Deputy Director/Head Communications & Stakeholders Management, NEITI, Mrs. Obiageli Onuorah, said that NEITI’s FASD report examined total extractive industries revenue remitted to the Federation Account, tracked allocation and disbursement from the account to statutory recipients as well as utilization and application of the funds by beneficiaries between the years 2020 to 2021.

According to her, the audit covered four federal revenue generating and 11 beneficiary agencies that are involved in the management of extractive industries funds. It also covered nine selected states: Akwa-Ibom; Bayelsa; Delta; Gombe; Imo; Kano; Nasarawa; Ondo and Rivers states.