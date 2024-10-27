NEITI Mourns Victims Of Helicopter Crash, Condoles NNPCL, Others

Share

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has expressed its deepest condolences to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), East Wind Aviation, and the entire oil and gas community over the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight individuals, including six NNPC officials and two crew members.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji in statement on Sunday in Abuja, noted that, “This heartbreaking incident, involving the East Wind Aviation helicopter with Registration Number 5NBQG, occurred en route to the FPSO – NUIMS Antan after taking off from the Port Harcourt NAF Base.

“Our thoughts are with the families, friends, ay to fixnd colleagues of the victims: Tamunoemi Suku, Alu Lawrence, Etim Emmanuel, Kenneth Chikwem, Frank Oriamre, and Borris Ndorbo. We also mourn Captain Yakubu Dukas, the dedicated pilot, while awaiting confirmation of the identity of the final individual on board. NEITI stands with NNPCL and the affected families during this difficult time, sharing in their profound grief.

“This tragic incident comes while the oil and gas industry is still reeling from the sudden loss of the daughter of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPCL, Mr. Mele Kyari.

“The compounded grief has brought a deep and painful sorrow to an industry that continually sacrifices to meet Nigeria’s energy needs. On behalf of Board, Management and Staff of NEITI and its Board, we extend heartfelt condolences to Mr. Mele Kyari and his family.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with oil and gas industry in Nigeria as they navigate this very challenging period.

“We acknowledge the relentless efforts of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau and other involved agencies as they continue their search and investigation into the accident. Despite the ongoing efforts to locate the wreckage and the remaining individuals, we remain hopeful that their search yields answers for the families, communities and the industry seeking closure.

“As an institution dedicated to accountability and safety within Nigeria’s extractive industries, NEITI underscores the importance of stringent safety protocols and continuous improvements in industry operations.

“We are committed to supporting NNPC and relevant stakeholders in promoting industry best practices to safeguard the lives and well-being of those who serve to provide and protect Nigeria’s energy needs.

Our prayers remain with the NNPCL, the affected families and colleagues of the victims as we stand united in solidarity and remembrance.”

Share

Please follow and like us: