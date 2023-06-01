NEITI Hails Fuel Subsidy Removal, Offers Strategic

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has lauded the political will and sincerity of purpose demonstrated by President Bola Tinubu in removing fuel subsidy. A statement from NEITI House, Abuja, yesterday described the move as a positive move by the administration to decisively implement the findings and recommendations contained in the NEITI reports.

The statement, signed by Mrs Obiageli Onuorah, the Deputy Director/ Head Communications and Stakeholders Management, said bold steps were required to block leakages, grow revenues and advance the ongoing reforms in the oil, gas and mining sectors. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu in his inaugural speech on Monday, said the fuel subsidy regime had ended with the commencement of his administration.

Onuorah recalled that its recommendations for the removal of fuel subsidies have remained a persistent request since 2006 given the agency’s concerns about the huge financial burden that the subsidy regime imposed on the growth of the Nigeria.