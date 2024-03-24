NEITI Faults Dependency On Foreign Coaches, Back Calls For Indigenous One

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has thrown its weight behind the call for an indigenous coach to lead the national football team, the Super Eagles.

The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji who spoke while receiving a delegation from the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Abuja Branch, likened Nigeria’s dependence on foreign coaches to her over-dependency on oil foreign-made goods, regretting that such attitude was responsible for frustrating the nation’s economic diversification and growth of indigenous industries.

While noting that Nigeria would benefit tremendously by allowing local coaches to lead the national teams, especially the Super Eagles, Orji explained that indigenous coaches were familiar with the nation’s culture and quite familiar with the local environments where raw talents in football seeking for exposure were hidden and could only be located by those who understand the nooks and crannies of the country.

He said: “I, therefore, join the call to urge the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to use the current window of opportunity now open to give our local coaches a chance to show what they can offer, give them required support, allow them to make mistakes, learn from those mistakes and grow.

“As a prominent sporting nation, we should set the example of giving the right of first refusal to the local coaches that emerge through international competitive bid.”

Dr Orji further explained that NEITI as a transparency organisation was concerned that at this time when the country was confronted with scarcity of foreign exchange, dependency on foreign coaches was another source of capital flight and an avoidable drain on the nation’s scarce foreign exchange reserves.

“NEITI is deeply concerned because sports has become an important element of state power globally, huge investment gold mines, source of employment to our talented youths, source of foreign direct investments as we have seen in English football. It is also a major source of revenue generation for low and middle-income families and poverty reduction in developing countries and a beacon of hope for national unity in Nigeria.

“NEITI seeks to work with all segments of the society to draw national and international attention to the need to ensure that oil, gas and mining resources revenues are transparently deployed to improve citizens’ standard of living through investments in critical and social infrastructure such as roads, power, healthcare, educational infrastructure, security of lives and property and recreational facilities which are essential in Nigeria as a leading sporting nation.

“At the top of recreational facilities, is the development of sports especially football that unites our nation more than any other.”

Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) Abuja Branch, Mr. Ndubueze Chidoka welcomed the suggestions put forward by the NEITI Executive Secretary and pledged to work closely with NEITI to promote wider indigenous participation and talent hunt for players and encouragement of local coaches, transparency and accountability in the country’s sports administration.

The SWAN chairman who appealed to the NEITI Executive Secretary to inculcate sports as an important activity in NEITI operations through collaboration with the association’s through organised sporting events, welcomed NEITI’s interest in building a stronger relationship with the association to promote transparency and accountability in sports administration in Abuja Chapter and in Sports Writers Association of Nigeria in general.