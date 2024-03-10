NEITI, Diaspora Commission Partner On Women, Gender Equality

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) have agreed to establish an inter-agency cooperation to promote the career advancement of women in the two organizations.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji and the Chairman of NiDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa reached the agreement at the weekend, in commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration.

A statement signed by Deputy Director/Head Communications & Stakeholders Management of NEITI, Mrs. Obiageli Onuorah on Sunday in Abuja, explained that the inter-agency cooperation would cover capacity-building programs and environmental, gender, social, and economic development challenges that frustrate women’s career advancement in public service.

NEITI Executive Secretary, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji was quoted to have described Women’s Day as a very important annual event for NEITI to join the rest of the World to highlight, identify and celebrate the valued contributions of women to national development generally

and the Extractive Industries in particular.

He said: ” It is a day to advocate for equity, inclusivity, gender justice, wider opportunities for women in the oil, gas and mining sectors in the areas of job opportunities, career advancement and security in the work environment.”

Orji further underlined that the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) standards particularly require implementing countries including Nigeria to promote greater diversity in decision-making, document and publicly disclose women’s participation, gender, social, and environmental issues in the extractive Industries.

The goal of EITI Reports he added was to highlight the risks that women are confronted with in rural host communities where oil, gas and mining exploration activities take place, document such risks and the remedy required.

The NEITI boss lamented that information and data from NEITI Industry Reports on women’s participation in the Extractive Sector remain quite discouraging and far from the national average.

For instance, the 2021 Oil and Gas Industry Report employment data from 56 out of 70 oil companies disclosed that out of 19,171 employees, 15,639 or 82% are men while only 3,532 or 18%) of the employees are women. The disclosure is far from the national average of 35%. From the same gender balance data, all top high-level management positions in the industry are dominated by men.

Orji announced that to reverse this negative trend through deliberate advocacy and engagements, NEITI under his leadership has deliberately created a Gender and Environmental Unit in the Policy, Planning & Strategy (PPS) Department, to ensure women’s inclusion in extractive governance and EITI processes, report on the gender distribution and participation in the extractive sector issues.

Chief Executive of Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa advised career women in public service to cultivate a culture of self-confidence, invest in self-education and skills development, discipline, integrity hard work, professionalism and passion to create public value in any given assignment.

She also advised all career women in public service to place priority attention to family above all other choices, while explaining that the inter-agency cooperation and partnership would help document and mobilise professional Nigerian career women in the Diaspora, especially from 57 EITI member countries to contribute to diverse ways towards national development.

On the current Japa syndrome driven by a search for green pastures in foreign land, Dabiri-Erewa advised those wishing to move abroad to seek adequate information and guidance warning that life abroad could be worse and more difficult than challenges at home.