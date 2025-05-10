NEITI CEO, Management Hail Otti’s Performance

Share

The Executive Secretary and National Coordinator of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, along with other board members, has lauded the performance of Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, across all sectors.

Speaking to journalists at Port Harcourt Road, Aba, after inspecting several projects executed by the Otti-led administration, Orji expressed admiration for the Governor’s developmental strides, particularly the improved access roads in major markets and streets within Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

The NEITI delegation embarked on the inspection following a just-concluded strategic retreat of the board and management held in Umuahia.

Orji explained the purpose of the tour and how it aligns with NEITI’s mandate.

“We are not politicians; we are technocrats. The connection between our work and what we’ve witnessed here is very clear,” he said.

“NEITI is about encouraging federal, state, and local governments to transparently utilize revenues from oil, gas, and mining for national development and poverty reduction. What matters is: when you receive such revenues, how do you use them to impact the lives of the people?

“I can confirm that the extractive revenues are working in Abia State. As an oil-producing state, we’ve seen a clear linkage between what Abia receives from the national treasury and the investments in critical social infrastructure for the people.”

Orji further noted: “What Governor Alex Otti has done is impressive. I’m standing here on Port Harcourt Road, which, I understand, is scheduled for commissioning by the President soon. The last time I was here, the situation was terrible. In fact, I wept. The last real government presence I saw in this city was during the era of Sam Mbakwe.

“We also toured Ariaria and observed firsthand the positive reactions of citizens to Governor Otti’s administration. All I can say is that I am speechless, profoundly delighted, and proud of what I’ve seen within just two years.”

The Alternate Chairman of NEITI and representative for the North Central Zone, Ambassador Sunday Adoli, echoed Dr. Orji’s sentiments, praising the governor’s effective deployment of resources.

“The Governor is doing quite well. The resources he receives are being directly translated into tangible development,” Adoli said.

He also commended the collaborative spirit between Governor Otti and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our principal, President Tinubu, is doing a good job. He thinks Nigeria and acts Nigeria. I’m glad the Governor of Abia holds him in high regard. That’s the spirit of true collaboration,” Adoli added.

Other NEITI board members, including the President of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Mr. Dele Ayanleke; the civil society representative, Erisa Danladi; and Loveth Ononuga, who represents the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), also praised Governor Otti and rated him highly on service delivery and development.

