NEITI Calls For Reduction Of Poverty In Host Communities In Nigeria

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr Ogbonnaya Orji has said that strategies should be activated on poverty reduction, social deprivation, reduction of acrimony and hunger as well as disease in host communities.

He noted that these could be addressed through the new initiative provided by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

He also said that the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, (EITI) which NEITI is implementing in Nigeria seeks economic and social justice for host communities in the areas of access to education, health care, job opportunities of their indigenes, roads, water, electricity and a lot more.

According to him, NEITI also seeks opportunities to work with host state governments to promote environmental justice, gender equity, and protection of fundamental human freedom that ensures that the revenues from the extractive sector are beneficial to all the citizens, not just a few.”

He spoke during at the second national extractive dialogue (NED) 2023 in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Orji said, “My presence in Owerri and at this event to support Spaces for Change is in furtherance of our partnership and collaboration with civil society organisations to deepen the implementation of EITI at sub-national levels.

“This event is also held at a time NEITI is set to launch its latest industry report in the oil and gas sector on Monday next week; NEITI has also concluded its latest report on Fiscal Allocation and Statutory Disbursement (FASD) expected to be released by the end of this month.

“These Reports contain enormous information and data on host communities, resource-rich states, issues of revenues, processes, management, utilisation, desired impacts, the obvious gaps, where gaps exist, consequences and implications for the citizens, social economic opportunities and the linkage to national development, peace and security.

“I note that Imo State is one of the nine states covered by the report and from our previous reports, this State has remained consistent in supporting NEITI’s interventions in the extractive industry.

“I therefore commend and welcome profoundly our collaboration and partnership with Spaces for Change and the role this organisation has played in working with NEITI through the annual National Extractive Dialogue to push the boundaries of our engagements with sub-national government and host communities. This is a real value addition that we in NEITI are fully committed to sustaining, working with Spaces for Change to expand the scope, content, approach and implementation.”

He added, “NEITI welcomes the 2023 Dialogue with focus on Host Community Development Trusts: Catalyst for Equitable Benefit-sharing and Sustainable Prosperity for all” as a new creative platform for dialogue, constructive debate and discussions on how citizens-centred- policy that will drive the proposed Host Community Development Trusts established by the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) can serve as a credible platform to socio-economic benefit sharing development opportunities for host communities.

“As NEITI Executive Secretary and member of the Presidential Steering Committee on PIA implementation, I and my team from NEITI, are keenly interested in participating in these discussions.

“NEITI’s legitimate interest in working with Spaces for Change to host the NED 2023 conference is to create a wider stakeholder forum that will examine how the Host Community Development Trust will function.

“What would the governance structure look like, the role of the civil society, government, companies, communities, and vulnerable groups? Who is to do what and how? What about content in terms of programmes and activities?”

Executive Director, Spaces for Change | S4C, Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, noted that several communities in Nigeria are endowed with mineral resources.

She said that these communities are blessed with massive treasures—gold, ore, tin, limestone, lead, zinc, barite, coal, copper, crude, diamond, crude oil and natural gas—that promise prosperity beyond imagination.

According to her, for several years, these communities have watched as towering rigs and other mechanical installations rose like giants on their horizon; as pipelines transporting mineral resources crisscrossed their fields and as trucks laden with crude extracted from their backyard rumbled through their streets.

She added that their native lands, forests, mangroves, trees, rivers and traditional livelihoods shivered under the heavy might of mineral resource extraction while communities raged and begged for a share of the cake baked from the natural resource endowments from Mother Earth.

She said, however, not too long ago, transformation knocked gently on the door, in response to the yearnings of local people.

Ibezim-Ohaeri said, “The theme of this year’s National Extractives Dialogue (NED) 2023 titled, ‘Host Community Development Trusts: Catalysts for Equitable Benefit-Sharing and Sustainable Prosperity for All,’ is not merely words on paper. It is the clarion call for change, a call that resonates with every heart present here today.

“Therefore, as we commence these two days together, SPACES FOR CHANGE and the Nigeria Extractives Industry Initiative (NEITI) invite each and every one of you, our dedicated participants, to lead the way in our journey with the reminder that the ability to enact real change resides within us all.”-

Regional Coordinator, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Owerri, A. M. Uviovo, stated that the petroleum industry contributes significantly to the Niger Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and plays a vital role in the growth and development of our country.

HE claimed that the communities upon whose lands the oil and gas infrastructures are established, receive the highest level of support from both the government and the operating companies as stipulated in the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), 2021.

He said, “May I remind the communities that at the end of every financial year, the company is to release 3% of the Operating Expenditure (OPEX) to the Trust’s Board of Trustees and the Account will be maintained by members of the host community in conjunction with the settlor.

“The choice of Projects to embark on will be determined by the community and this means the company will have unlimited access to the facilities. That also means that any expenditure made by the company due to any denial of access, disruption of activities, vandalization or sabotage will be deducted from the 3% Trust fund of that financial year.

“The communities are therefore advised to take ownership of the facilities located in your domain to enable you to obtain the maximum benefit of the provision of the Petroleum Industry Act(PIA), 2021.

“As we deliberate on the provisions of the Host Community Development Trust as provided in Chapter 3 of the PIA, 2021 it is hoped that all relevant stakeholders will depart with useful information with regards to Host Community, Host Community Development Trust and Host Community Development Trust Fund and other relevant provisions of the Act.”

Commissioner, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Imo State, Professor Eugene Ukachukwu Opara, said for so many years now, host communities of extractive companies in the Niger Delta have always received a raw deal.

He, however, said that all that, is about to change, with current policies of the Federal Government which have led to the enactment into law of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) with dedicated provisions to address the sustainable development of the host communities.

He said, “Equally of mention is the Nigeria Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB) with the mission to promote the development and utilization of in-country capacities for the effective implementation of the Nigeria Content Act. All these have the same mission.

“Before the PIA, extractives companies within our rural communities were operating under what they coined as Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) as it relates to dealings with their host communities. This GMoU was conveniently the most popular instrument for

codifying the negotiations and agreements between the extractives companies and their host communities, but it has no force of law behind it.

“In a particular case, the GMoU generated a lot of concerns as it relates to the Imo State Gas project. These concerns were raised in a REPORT by SPACES FOR CHANGE (S4C) which has been working to infuse human rights into the social and economic governance process in Nigeria.

“Until the S4C intervention, Assa North Ohaji (ANOH) host communities signed GMoUs without having external contacts with other organizations and situations that could give them sound legal advice and alternative information that could enrich the quality of negotiations with extractive companies. A negotiation with unequally endowed or unbalanced teams can be exploitative.

“Therefore, it will not be out of place to commend the laudable patriotic efforts of S4C. I equally salute the galaxy of stakeholders who have found time to join this all-important dialogue – the Policy Makers, Regulators, International and Indigenous extractive corporations, academia, media, Federal and State parliamentarians, Civil Society organizations, and our host communities.”