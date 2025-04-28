NEITI Advocates Targeted Tax Incentives On Renewable Energy Components, Projects

Share

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), on Monday emphasized that the success of Nigeria’s energy transition plan relies heavily on implementing targeted tax incentives for renewable energy components and projects.

Orji Ogbonnaya, NEITI’s Executive Secretary, made this assertion during the 2nd Rembinar dialogue series on Tax Bills and their Implications in Energy Transition, hosted in collaboration with OrderPaper Nigeria.

Ogbonnaya highlighted that the current Value Added Tax (VAT) on renewable energy components acts as a disincentive to emissions reduction and called for the establishment of a national carbon pricing mechanism.

He warned that without robust tax incentives, renewable energy developers would struggle to compete, risking Nigeria’s access to billions in private capital that could electrify rural communities, bolster local green manufacturing, and cut emissions.

“Nigeria’s tax structure has historically favored the extractive industries, with tax holidays and subsidies benefiting oil and gas operators, while renewable energy developers face hurdles like VAT on components and import duties on solar panels,” Ogbonnaya stated.

He stressed the absence of critical fiscal measures, such as VAT exemptions, tax credits for clean energy investments, and accelerated depreciation allowances for green technologies, which are essential to align Nigeria’s policies with its 2060 Net-Zero ambition.

Ogbonnaya urged the adoption of a comprehensive Green Fiscal Framework rooted in transparency and accountability, alongside reallocating fossil fuel subsidies to support off-grid renewable solutions. He pointed to global examples, such as Canada and the Netherlands, which leverage investment tax credits and robust carbon pricing, and South Africa, which channels carbon tax revenues into clean energy development.

“Taxation is a declaration of our national priorities,” Ogbonnaya said.

“Clear, coherent incentives for clean energy will signal to global investors that Nigeria is committed to a sustainable energy future. We must move from rhetoric to reform, ensuring our tax framework becomes a catalyst for a clean, secure, and inclusive energy future.”