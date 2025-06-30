Neimeth Shareholders Cheer Return To Growth As Firm Eyes Dividend Comeback

Shareholders of Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc have lauded the company’s per formance in the 2024 financial year, expressing optimism that the drugmaker is on the cusp of profitability and poised to resume dividend payments in the near term.

At the company’s 66th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos, shareholders commended management for steering Neimeth through turbulent macroeconomic conditions and positioning the firm as one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Speaking at the AGM, Chairman of the Board, Mr. Christopher Oshiafi, unveiled a performance report that showcased a dramatic turnaround.

The company posted a 103 per cent surge in revenue, rising from N2.209 billion in 2023 to N4.485 billion in 2024—an achievement Oshiafi attributed to an aggressive sales volume drive and enhanced operational discipline.

“Despite the daunting environmental headwinds of 2024, Neimeth delivered a stellar performance that signals a return to robust growth,” Oshiafi declared.

Gross profit jumped by 167 per cent, from N734.07 million to N1.957 billion, while operating profit swung into the black, recovering from a N1.021 billion loss in 2023 to post N18.89 million in profit—a 102 per cent turnaround.

Cost efficiency was a central theme in the recovery story. Marketing and distribution expenses declined by 14 per cent to N628.18 million, while administrative expenses were slashed by 28 per cent to the same amount.

These reductions, achieved amid a doubling of sales revenue, underscored management’s renewed focus on operational discipline.

However, the gains were partially offset by macroeconomic pressures, particularly in financing and foreign exchange. Finance costs climbed 32 per cent to N873.32 million, while forex-related losses ballooned by 41 per cent to N2.047 billion.

These challenges led to a pre-tax loss of N854.43 million and a net loss of N885.33 million. Nevertheless, this marked a significant improvement from the N1.797 billion net loss recorded in 2023.

In his remarks, Managing Director and CEO, Pharm. Valentine Okelu, described 2024 as a year of recovery and reinvention for Neimeth.

“Our performance has positioned us as one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical firms on the NGX. The full-year results reflect solid operational enhancements, cost optimisation, and effective go-tomarket strategies that have strengthened our fundamentals,” he said.

The company’s share price responded positively to the improved metrics, with a notable rebound as investors reassessed Neimeth’s longterm prospects.

Underlying performance ratios, Okelu noted, affirmed that the year’s figures were not cosmetic but indicative of structural transformation.

Shareholders, visibly buoyed by the financial disclosures and strategic outlook, expressed confidence in the company’s trajectory. “It is clear to us that Neimeth has turned the corner.

The numbers speak for themselves. With continued discipline and focus, we believe the company will soon return to profitability and resume dividend payments,” said one shareholder during the meeting.