Neimeth Leads As NGX Extends Losses, Capitalisation Slips By N292bn

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed yesterday trading session in negative territory, with Neimeth Pharmaceuticals topping the losers’ chart as the market continued its downward trajectory. Market capitalisation dropped further to N91.710 trillion, a decline from N92.002 trillion in the previous session.

The All-Share Index (ASI) also slipped to 144,187.03 points from 144,646.01 points, extending the bearish run for the fourth consecutive day.

According to the NGX daily report, the market’s weak performance persisted despite brief moments of stability earlier in the week.

Neimeth Pharmaceuticals led the day’s losers after shedding 10.00 per cent to close at N4.95 from N5.50. Omatek followed with a similar 10.00 per cent drop to N1.17, while fast-food chain, Tantalizer, de- clined 9.75 per cent to N2.50.

Interlinked Technologies also fell sharply by 9.62 per cent, closing at N2.35. Banking and hospitality stocks were not spared, as Wema Bank dropped 8.63 per cent to N18.00, while Ikeja Hotel declined 7.32 per cent to N19.00. NEM Insurance lost 7.06 per cent to settle at N27.00.

Regency Alliance Insurance and FTN Cocoa each fell 7.02 per cent, ending the session at N1.06 and N4.90 respectively.

Other laggards included May & Baker, Linkage Assurance, MRS Oil, Prestige Assurance, Oando, Veritas Kapital, WAPIC, and Sovereign Insurance all reflecting the intense selloffs that dominated the session. Indices across major sectors closed mixed but largely bearish.

The NGX Main Board Index fell from 7,200.15 to 7,052.66, while the NGX 30 Index slipped to 5,274.20 from 5,290.10. The NGX Banking Index continued to retreat, closing at 1,368.75 compared to 1,383.41 on Wednesday.

The NGX Industrial Index also edged lower to 5,234.57. However, pockets of resilience were noted. The NGX Sovereign Bond Index inched up slightly to 671.30, while the NGX Growth Index rose to 13,984.82 from 13,925.92. The NGX Oil and Gas Index remained relatively stable at 2,723.66.