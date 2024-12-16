Neimeth Appoints Directors

Share

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc has appointed Ms. Patricia Aderibigbe and Mr. Adeyemi Odusanya as independent nonexecutive directors.

In a disclosure at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) signed by the company Secretary, Chinenye S. Adekanmbi, the board of Neimeth had expressed confidence in the new appointees.

Aderibigbe is a distinguished professional with an impressive academic and career trajectory. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in English Language and Literature and a Master of Arts (MA) degree in English Literature from the University of Ibadan.

Her academic accomplishments include a postgraduate diploma in human personnel management from Southbank University and a Master of Arts (MA) degree in employment relations and law from Kingston University.

Also, Odusanya is a highly accomplished banker with over 27 years of experience in financial services, strategy formulation and leadership of global teams.

He obtained Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University and Master of Science (MSc) degree in finance from HEC Paris.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN),Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), and Institute of Credit & Collection Management of N i g e r i a (ICCMN), among other professional accolades.

