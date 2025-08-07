Neglecting North: Bichi Dismisses Allegations Against Tinubu

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Kabir Bichi, has dismissed allegations that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is neglecting Northern Nigeria, insisting that the president has done a lot for the region.

Bichi made the statement while addressing journalists in Kano after a stakeholders’ meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC), held at the residence of the party’s former National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

He noted that President Tinubu has initiated numerous impactful projects across the country, particularly in the North, spanning key sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, education, and security.

“On infrastructure, under the Federal Ministry of Works, there are many critical projects ongoing in the North. The Abuja–Kano road is progressing well, the Kano–Kaduna road is completed, while Abuja–Kaduna is nearing completion,” Bichi said.

He explained that the president revoked the previous contract for the Abuja–Kano road project and re-awarded it to a new contractor, who has since mobilized to site and is making significant progress. He revealed that, based on discussions with the Minister of Works, the project is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of next year.

“In Kano State, the 200-kilometre Kano–Hadejia road is completed, alongside the ₦250 billion Kano Northern Bypass,” he added.

Bichi also highlighted the administration’s efforts in the transport sector, disclosing that plans are underway for a light rail project within Kano metropolis.

“The Kano light rail project is currently at the procurement stage and is estimated to cost around $1 billion, or approximately ₦1.5 trillion. This project will significantly improve transportation within Kano,” he said.

He argued that such major investments clearly demonstrate President Tinubu’s commitment to Northern Nigeria.

“It is laughable for anyone to claim the president is not interested in the North. As Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, I know where funds are being allocated and what has been done so far,” he stated.

Bichi urged the public to remain objective and set aside sentiments, urging Nigerians to acknowledge the efforts and achievements of President Tinubu, particularly in the North.

On the APC stakeholders’ meeting, he said Kano remains a strong APC state, noting that it delivered the highest number of votes for President Tinubu during the last general elections.

“We are here to thank the president and reaffirm our support for our leader in the state, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, who performed exceptionally during his tenure as National Chairman of the party,” he said.

He credited Ganduje for strengthening the APC by winning over governors and turning former PDP states into APC strongholds.

“We want the people of Kano State to know that we are fully behind Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje as our leader,” Bichi added.