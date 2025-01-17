Share

Controversial Nollywood actor turned Pastor, Yul Edochie has linked the rise of untimely deaths among young people, to the negligence of traditional customs and practices.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, Yul lamented the increasing number of deaths among individuals in their twenties, thirties, and forties.

Sharing his thoughts, he attributed the phenomenon to society’s shift from indigenous traditions to foreign religions since the westernization of the country.

Yul explained that powerful spirits once revered in traditional practices are now angered by their abandonment, leading to dire consequences.

He urged Nigerians to return to their roots and embrace their “pure and powerful” traditions.

Yul said: “Too many premature deaths these days. Young people dying in their twenties, thirties, and forties. It is not normal. It is happening because we have abandoned our traditional ways and embraced the ways of the Oyinbo people.

“The spirits that protect many of us and our lands are angry because they have been relegated. We must go back to our traditional ways, which are very pure and powerful,”

The actor’s posts have sparked widespread reactions on his Instagram page, with fans and critics debating his stance on traditions, spirituality, and personal life choices in life.

