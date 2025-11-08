Neglect Of IDPs By FG, Crime Against Humanity – Ishaku

Amos Ishaku is a graduate of Edo State University. He is one of the lucky ones that escaped from Boko Haram attack in the North East few years back. In an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s OJIEVA EHIOSUN, from his base in the US, Ishaku, who hails from Guoza in Borno State appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to look into the plight of Internally Displaced Persons’ homes in Nigeria. Excerpts:

You were a product of Home for the Needy in Uhogua Ovia North East, what can you say about Nigeria’s IDP compared to the one in the US?

I can’t thank God enough for His gift of life. I’m from Guoza local government area of Bornu State, the hit ground of Boko Haram insurgency.

That I am alive today is God’s making. I saw hell seeing my siblings, parents, neighbours slaughtered like cows in front of their loved ones. But today, all that is history.

I can call myself a destiny child because I never expected that I will be alive to tell the story of my journey to this level. But thanks to Almighty God for using our father in the Lord Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, the General Overseer of Home for the Needy in Uhogua Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

As someone who saw death smiling at him, I never imagined I will be in America, but thank God for everything. But today, I’m doing my Masters’ and after that, my PhD. My story from being a drop out to would be PhD holder is nothing but miracle. So, my life is full of testimonies.

Do you think the Federal Government is doing enough to assist these people most especially children resident in IDP’s home across the country?

There is nothing anyone can tell me about life in Nigeria. The poor is left to his fate while the rich continues to milk the poor of the little ones they have. Nigeria is blessed by God in all facets of life, but the biggest problem we have is bad and greedy leaders.

All my years in the Home for the Needy (IDP) Edo State, I didn’t see Federal Government’s presence, the only one they told us about is that one governor and his political associates converted it to political gifts for their friends.

Survival there was through the good will of members of the public who had human face and hearts of flesh and private individuals, Christian organizations, foreign NGOs among others.

In this scenario, what is your advice to the Federal Government as it relates to IDPs in Nigeria?

Federal Government should be alive to their responsibilities, people resident in IDP homes are not second-class citizens, they are Nigerians, they deserve to be treated like human beings.

President Tinubu, should remember that he was once a child like those kids, he never in his life dreamt of becoming president of the of Nigeria, now that he is there, he should remember those children that are orphans and homeless.

The Federal Government should be dealing directly with the IDPs, not going through a third party. Most of the food items brought to us years ago didn’t get to us, they were hijacked on the way by the powers that be. Government should assist by sending relief materials to IDPs particularly that of Edo State that have now become a reservoir of knowledge, producing graduates from all disciplines.

Edo IDP have produced medical doctors, lawyers, engineers The Home for Needy in Uhogua Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, is a place for government to visit.

What can you say about Pastor Solomon Folorunsho?

He is a man God has sent to help the masses, people like him deserved national humanitarian award. Uhogua IDP house over seven hundred persons living in that centre and these persons eat food on a daily basis.

They need the presence of the Federal Government. The IDP home in Edo is a place to be, we the students are very proud to be part of the successes ongoing there.

That place have produced over two hundred graduates of various academic background. I have a first Class am a product of that centre. We have well over two persons studying in Nigeria universities across the country.

The present economic quagmire in the country has further worsening the situation. IDP residents in Uhogua needs urgent supply of relief materials, like food items, clothing, shelter, medical attention, school fees electricity among others.

Do you have Home for internally Displaced Persons IDP in the United States of America?

Yes, they call it Social welfare Centre. You can hardly differentiate them from other people. They have equal rights with every other citizen. It is equal rights and Justice. The security and welfare of the people is the primary responsibility of the United States government.

They are they are concerned about the wellbeing of the citizenry. You hardly know whether they are orphans or not. The United States is an organized society where system works according to plan

Will you remember Home for the Needy in Uhogua the place that brought you to limelight when God blesses you?

But for Uhogua IDP camp, I wouldn’t have been where I’m now, I can never forget where I am coming from. God used our father and Daddy Pastor Solomon Folorunsho to get me to this level.

So if I refused to reciprocate, God will not forgive me. That place is my first home. I want to use this opportunity to beg our President Tinubu, to help us, we need his attention in Uhogua camp.

Students are dropping out of school because of tuition fees. Last semester, some of my colleagues were chased out of exam halls, some sleep in security post because they can’t afford to pay for accommodation. Nigerians should assist so that these children will not return to the streets.