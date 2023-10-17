Neglect Of 32 FG Research Institutions Results In Foods Insecurity – SEEDEM

The President of the Seeds Entrepreneur Association of Nigeria, SEEDEM, Alhaji Yusuf Ado Kibiya, has said that the Federal Government’s neglect of its 16 Agriculture Research Institutions and 16 Agricultural Schools, resulted in the nation’s food insecurity.

Kabiya who disclosed this while speaking to the Media, on Tuesday in Kano said at that time the 16 Agricultural Research Institutions and the 16 Agricultural Universities have not received the required Funding from the Government thereby making them redundant without anything done.

Yusuf Ado Kibiya noted that the Government’s inconsistent Agricultural Policies and lack of enough Farming Lands available for the Farming desirable Youths as well as Climate change, have negatively impacted the food production of the Country.

“To address this myriad of problems, government both at States and the Center should be seen paying full dedicated Services to Seeds Production through the reengineering and full funding of the 32 Institutions so that the Nation will get it right.”

The President, said they have embarked on a massive Campaign so that Governments at all levels appreciate the importance of Seeds to the development of Agriculture and for Farmers to understand the value of utilizing new generation seeds towards Their Productivity.

In the same vein, he explained that his association would work with International agencies desirous of helping Nigeria’s Seeds sector for the benefit of the Nigeria Farmers.

He notes that “they are working and supporting Research Institutes and Universities for the development of earlier generation seeds for the benefits of the Seed Industries and Nigeria Farmers as well”.

Alhaji Ado Kibiya stated that they are raising the value of seed Industries by working with financial Institutions to make financial access affordable and less cumbersome and to ensure SEEDEN as an association gets its rightful place within the National and International associations and Development agencies.