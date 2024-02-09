Negative Sentiment Crashes Equities Market by 0.86%

Bearish sentiment in the Nigerian stock market on Thursday persisted for the fourth consecutive sessions, bringing the All-Share Index down by 0.86 per cent to close at 101,227.42 points. Continued sell-off in Tier-1 banking names, ZENITHBANK (-2.17%), UBA (-2.58%), and ACCESSCORP (-3.58%) outweighed the gains in GTCO (+1.91%), leaving the market in the redntly, the market is on track for its first weekly loss in 2024.

The year-to-date (YTD) return slipped to 35.38 per cent, as the market capitalisation shed ₦480.78 billion to close at ₦55.39 trillion. The total volume traded increased by 39.9 per cent to 478.38 million units, valued at N7.17 billion, and exchanged in 10,957 deals. UNIVINSURE was the most traded stock by volume at 42.77 million units, while ZENITHBANK was the most traded stock by value at NGN1.12 billion.

From a sectoral perspective, the Insurance (-4.2%), Banking (-2.3%), Consumer Goods (-1.9%), Oil & Gas (-0.5%), and Industrial Goods (-0.3%) indices printed loss- es. The market breadth also closed negative as seven stocks advanced and 53 declined, while 60 others remained unchanged in 10,957 deals. Meyer led other gainers with 9.97 per cent growth in share price to close at N6.29 from the previous N5.72 per share.

Juli, Tantalizer, and Royal Exchange posted 9.52 per cent, 4.76, and 4.05 per cent increase in their share prices. On the flip side, Nascon and Allied Industries, Sterling Bank Holding, Consolidated Hallmark Holding, and Unity Bank led other price decliners as they shed 10% each off their share prices to close at N58.50, N5.31, N1.44, and N2.52 from their previous close of N65.00, N5.90, N1.60, and N2.80 per share.