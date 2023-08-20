Negative Reportage Dampen Our Morale – Army

Brigadier General Muktar Adamu, the Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade has raised worry about unfavourable media coverage of military operations, claiming that it has a bad impact on officers’ morale.

Brig Gen Adamu who spoke on Sunday urged the nation’s media to cover military activities in a fair, unbiased, and truthful manner.

Adamu underlined that the unfavourable media coverage affects military personnel’s morale while speaking with the executive members of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ondo State Chapter, in Akure.

Speaking further, he urged journalists to prioritise accuracy in their reports without compromising national security.

The commander appealed for Nigerians’ support and encouragement, recognising the critical function of media as a body that verifies information.

Adamu assured the populace that the army is actively working with other security organisations to protect the nation and its residents.

He expressed admiration for the active role played by women journalists in the state and acknowledged their efforts in amplifying the voices of women and ensuring their concerns are heard.

He further assured the association of the unwavering support of the Army.

In order to promote a cordial working relationship, Tola Gbadamosi, the chairperson of Ondo NAWOJ, earlier asked the brigade for support and cooperation.

Recognising the value of cooperation and support among individuals in attaining shared objectives, Gbadamosi stressed the association’s willingness to work with the military.