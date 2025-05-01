Negative Energy Runs In My Family – Bovi

Share

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma, better known as Bovi , has stated that negative energy is a pattern in his family.

The stand-up comedian made this known while discussing his frosty relationship with his late father, who passed away in February 2025.

Speaking during the inaugural live edition of the ‘WithChude’ podcast, the comedian noted that the only thing his father had was the negativity he inherited from him.

While narrating how he detached himself from his father to put a stop to the family trend that seemed like a curse, he explained that he forgave his father before his death.

He said, “What made the relationship with my late father difficult is what they call family patterns or what the church calls ‘generational curses’.

“My father gave me what he had, and what he had was a lot of negative energy. That was given to him as well. I have chosen to be the stop.

“When I used to tell that story, I was used to playing the victim, talking about the loveless relationship. I was speaking from a very bitter place.

“But long before he passed, I had already forgiven him. He was sick from 2021 till he passed; I and my siblings were taking care of him. And I was taking care of him with all the love. I didn’t struggle to take care of him.”

