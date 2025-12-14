Negative effects of ASUU strike

Dear Editor,

A country that fails in the education sector has woefully failed in everything. The fact is that knowledge is power. The youths of today are tomorrow’s leaders if they have a qualitative education. It is a pity that the incessant strike might not enable them to realise their dreams, as idleness had converted them into something else in society.

Everybody is bitterly complaining that the youth of nowadays are committing great atrocities in the country, as they are not properly engaged. Apparently, Nigerian students are lagging globally as a result of the incessant strike actions embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

This does not encourage students to stay focused on their academic activities. Those who are courageous among them usually engage in learning one trade or the other so as to keep themselves busy. Sadly, others have been associated with notorious gangs who perpetrate evil across the country.

The incessant strikes by ASUU limit students’ ability to be efficient and dynamic in the course of their studies. The incessant strike is causing setbacks for both students and their parents in all ramifications, as it places them in limbo!

Nigerian students are brilliant, but the people in authority should encourage them by acceding to their lecturers’ demands. I, therefore, urge ASUU and the Federal Government to find lasting solutions to the incessant strike actions before they wreak much havoc on the future of Nigerian students.

Michael Oladimeji writes from Ibadan, Oyo State

Oyo CP’s role in cracking down on criminals

Dear Editor,

Oyo State, under the management of Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde is one of the peaceful states in Nigeria, and all citizens have been living with one another without any form of fear of being attacked.

It is necessary for the state commissioner of police, CP Femi Haruna, to do more for all citizens of this state as the Christmas festivities and New Year are around the corner, by preventing crimes and the influx of criminal elements to cause havoc.

CP Haruna should use his good office to ensure the peace the citizens have been enjoying in the state continues. Anyone who wants to use this state as a hideout to commit a crime should be fished out, and such a person must be charged in court to face the full wrath of the law.

I also want to use this medium to inform the commissioner to send his team of intelligence officers to all nooks and crannies of Ibadan to identify and apprehend criminals, particularly the kidnappers. The innocent citizens and residents of Oyo State must be allowed to live.

They need police protection. The CP Femi Haruna should occasionally visit Divisional police stations in Ibadan and its environs without notifying the DPO of his arrival to ascertain the rate of crime in their jurisdiction.

Jimoh Mumin writes from Ibadan, Oyo State, via jimohmumin@yahoo.com

Leading with empathy: Abba Kabir Yusuf, politics of compassion

Dear Editor,

In a political landscape often marked by division and rivalry, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has chosen a distinctly different path one defined by compassion, empathy, and a commitment to unity that transcends party lines and ideological boundaries.

His actions evoke an earlier era when political differences did not preclude mutual respect and national cohesion. In today’s climate, where partisan divides too often dominate public discourse, his approach serves as a refreshing reminder that true leadership is, above all, about service to humanity.

Governor Yusuf’s leadership stands as a beacon of hope for a more inclusive and harmonious political environment. His example challenges the assumption that politics must be inherently adversarial, instead championing a vision of governance rooted in empathy and a shared sense of purpose.

For the younger generation especially those stepping into the arenas of politics and governance there is much to learn from Governor Yusuf’s approach. He exemplifies the importance of prioritizing people over personal ambition and placing the common good above partisan interests.

Tangible progress is evident across critical roads in the metropolis. Noteworthy among these are the flyover and underpass projects at Dan’Agundi and Tal’udu. These are just a few examples of the transformative infrastructure being executed by the AKY administration.

Kano is also witnessing a revival of nightlife, and this is no coincidence. Governor Yusuf has made deliberate efforts to reinvigorate the city by installing solar-powered streetlights throughout the metropolis.

This initiative has not only enhanced the aesthetic appeal of the city but has also contributed to crime reduction, particularly in curbing phone-snatching and other petty crimes that once plagued city roads. As a result, residents now feel safer and more confident going about their activities well into the night.

Every administration has its unique character. Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s politics of compassion is not a weakness, it is a strength. At a time when global leadership often prizes aggression over understanding, his model presents a compelling alternative.

By centering empathy, he is cultivating not just political goodwill, but also a renewed sense of collective identity in Kano. Of course, this model of leadership is not without its challenges. Governing with compassion requires balancing tough decisions with a moral lens, often in the face of political opposition.

Yet, Yusuf’s consistency in prioritizing people over politics reflects a long-term vision rooted in social justice and sustainable development. The tone and substance of Governor Yusuf’s leadership are already shaping his legacy.

He is redefining what it means to lead not through dominance or fear, but through listening, understanding, and responding to the real needs of his constituents.

In a world yearning for humane governance, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf reminds us that politics can be both effective and compassionate. His journey is a testament to the idea that empathy is not a liability in leadership — it is its highest calling. Abu Fouad writes from Kano, Kano State

The violence we ignore

Dear Editor,

Gender based violence affects everyone, and the numbers prove it. According to national surveys, one in three Nigerian women has experienced physical or sexual violence in her lifetime.

Research also shows that one in ten Nigerian men has experienced emotional or physical abuse, though many never speak out due to shame and cultural expectations. And according to the National Human Rights Commission, more than 25,000 gender based violence cases have been officially recorded between 2020-2022, yet these numbers represent only a fraction of the reality, as countless survivors remain silent.

Statistics reveal the size of the problem, but lived experiences reveal its depth. Gender based violence appears in subtle, everyday ways: a partner checking a woman’s phone obsessively and calling it “love”; a man being mocked, insulted, or controlled but told to “be a man”; a girl touched inappropriately in public; a boy shouted into silence; a woman forced to hand over her earnings; a man physically harmed but too embarrassed to report it.

These small wounds, repeated across thousands of homes, slowly weaken the emotional foundation of a nation. The path forward requires honesty and courage. Nigeria needs support systems that protect everyone! Women, men, boys, and girls with safe, trusted ways to seek help.

Children must learn emotional intelligence early, so boys understand that expressing feelings is not a weakness and girls understand that boundaries and dignity are their right. Men and women must be encouraged to seek counseling without shame. Harmful gender expectations must be challenged wherever they appear. Communities must stop looking away, because silence often fuels danger.

And gender based violence laws must be enforced consistently and transparently, so protection is not just written on paper but lived in practice. Nigeria is not without laws, but laws mean little when they are not enforced. The Child Rights Act (2003) guarantees the protection of every Nigerian child from all forms of violence, abuse, and neglect.

The Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (2015) outlaws physical, emotional, psychological, and economic abuse, yet many states have been slow to implement it fully. Some states, like Lagos, Ekiti, and Enugu, have domestic violence laws, but gaps remain in enforcement, funding, awareness, and accessibility.

Laws on their own cannot save lives; only the courage to enforce them can. True peace begins at home. Until homes become places of safety, the nation will continue to struggle with hidden instability. Gender based violence harms women deeply, but it also harms men, boys, girls, families, and the country’s future.

A generation cannot grow strong if children are raised in fear. A nation cannot be stable if its households are unsafe. Gender based violence is not a side issue; it is a national warning.

Joy Akunwa Nwajari , is a member of the National Youths Service Corps(NYSC).