NEF Warns Against Transfer Of CBN Staff To Lagos

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has warned the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) against relocating some key departments from Abuja to Lagos State, emphasising that such a movement would lead to a brain drain.

According to NEF, such a move would cause a brief interruption in CBN’s operations, which would have a detrimental effect on the effectiveness and performance of the bank.

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the NEF’s Director of Publicity and Advocacy, stated that among other things, the shift would result in higher costs, less coordination, regional economic imbalances, and hampered economic development in northern Nigeria.

“It would require significant financial investment as the CBN would need to allocate funds for setting up new offices, purchasing or leasing properties, relocating employees, and other infrastructural requirements.

“This would strain the CBN’s budget and divert resources away from other essential functions and initiatives.

“Moving key departments to Lagos may lead to a loss of skilled employees who are unable or unwilling to relocate. This brain drain could negatively impact the CBN’s performance and efficiency.

“Relocation would lead to a temporary disruption in the CBN’s operations.

“Employees would need time to adjust to their new surroundings, potentially causing delays in decision-making and implementation.” Said Mr Abdul-Azeez Suleiman.