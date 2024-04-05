NEF Expresses Worry Over Electricity Tariff Hike

Following the recent hike in electricity tariff, the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has expressed disappointment with President Bola Tinubu’s administration’s decision to raise the price of energy.

The NEF in a statement issued by its Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman described the development as a “reckless move” and total contempt for the welfare and well-being of Nigerians.

The groupt acknowledged that the sharp rise in electricity prices will worsen the already dire situation of the populace by widening the wealth and poverty divide.

According to it, the analysis of the new rates showed an unsettling financial load that the typical Nigerian will have to bear on a daily basis in order to pay for energy.

“Under the new tariff plan, 24 hours of electricity per day will cost a staggering N5,400, amounting to an unbearable monthly total of N162,000 and an astounding yearly total of N1,971,000.

“These exorbitant amounts are simply unaffordable for the majority of Nigerians, who are already grappling with economic hardship and trying to make ends meet.

“By implementing such exorbitant electricity tariffs, the government is effectively perpetuating a form of economic oppression that will only serve to widen the gap between the rich and the poor in Nigeria. This act of exploitation must be firmly rejected and not be allowed to stand unchallenged,” it said.