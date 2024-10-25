Need To Enhance Safety Of Third Mainland Bridge Users

Share

The government must swing into action to dislodge criminals who are now reigning supreme on one of the major road arteries in Lagos – the Third Mainland Bridge.

Motorists dread the long stretch of link that not only connects parts of the mainland to the island but lessens the traffic burden on Carter and Eko bridges.

There have been bloody stories painting movement on the Third Mainland Bridge as one high risk that has left those who lived to tell their experience wishing it never happened. Lives have been lost, vehicles vandalised and valuables stolen.

However, in spite of this, the Lagos State Police Command says there is little to worry about because its officers and men are readily available monitoring the bridge round the clock.

According to the Command, their officers are detailed to use patrol vehicles and bikes in carrying out this responsibility. But clearly more has to be done following the brazen attacks mounted by these criminals.

Armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, they smell their targets from any distance and are quick to pounce on stranded motorists. We find it strange that the bridge, with free flowing traffic has become the operational command of these men of the underworld.

There is every possibility that wherever they emerge from, a horde of informants keep feeding them with intelligence. Curiously, since the bridge was reopened in April this year, a surveillance system to monitor the speed limit pegged at 80 kilometres per hour has been installed. It will help to also use these CCTV cameras and solar-powered lights to tackle insecurity.

The police should live up to expectations of those plying the all-important link from the mainland to the island. If it will take the setting up of a mobile post on the bridge, the necessary operational adjustments should begin in earnest. It is worrisome that the patrol vehicles and bikes have not been able to deter the activities of these criminals.

There is a Marine Section of the Police Force. This appears to be more of the job for the amphibious unit, which cannot be limited to the wharf and inland waterways. The Third Mainland Bridge lies on a long stretch of the sea. Therefore, attention should be paid to activities there.

The government cannot spend money installing speed limiting cameras, just to make money off reckless drivers, without caring about the lives of commuters

The Lagos State Government also has a role to play in this regard. The Lagos Neighbourhood Corps will be of immense support. The bandits, being good swimmers, must be known by the riverine communities around the bridge.

Although the Neighborhood operatives do not carry arms, they undoubtedly will be useful with intelligence. Security is all about exchange of information and the agencies should work together to rid the area of robbers.

These are not miscreants, they are jumbo criminals. The Federal Government must not wait for the Third Mainland Bridge to be completely overrun by bandits before taking action. The criminals that have taken over the highways began in this manner before transforming to terrorists. Yes, the government must be proactive.

There is every possibility that some militants who have relocated from the creeks may find the Third Mainland Bridge a fertile ground to do business.

With kidnapping assuming fearful dimensions, these criminals may begin to operate on the bridge to make bigger cash hauls. Giving them breathing space will encourage the influx of their partners in crime from areas outside Lagos State.

The government cannot spend money installing speed limiting cameras, just to make money off reckless drivers, without caring about the lives of commuters. There is the probability of losing these modern gadgets to the criminals as part of their loot.

We call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to dialogue with Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, and Governor Babajide SanwoOlu of Lagos State in order to ward off this menace. There should be no space for bandits on the bridge. The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) may also be useful.

Part of their mandate is to secure national facilities and the Third Mainland Bridge clearly falls into this category. Adding them to the patrol team will make driving across the bridge safer. A safe Third Mainland Bridge is a better Lagos. The attendant traffic chaos that will follow the boycott due to fear of robbers will choke the commercial hub of the nation. The Federal Government must do something praise worthy soonest.

