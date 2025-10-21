Need To Enhance Research In Antimicrobial, Multi-Drug Resistance In Nigeria

For centuries, the scientific study of microorganisms, microbial activities, and infectious diseases has fascinated and puzzled researchers. These studies on the harmful effects of microbial activities on humans and animals have led to the discovery of drugs and vaccines to control or eliminate them.

However, over time, it was discovered that some of the drugs were no longer effective as they used to be due to their resistance by some of these microorganisms, leading to the creation of the terms – antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and multidrug resistance (MDR) – to describe the phenomena.

Chibuzo Nwokafor, a first-class Microbiology graduate with an MSc in Biotechnology from the University of the West of Scotland, United Kingdom, focuses his research on infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance, immunology, and drug discovery.

Currently doing his PhD in Microbiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, United States, Nwokafor said his journey into microbial and antimicrobial resistance research has been challenging and rewarding, adding: “It has involved continuous learning and problem-solving, providing me with daily insights into microbial pathogenesis and its impact on human health.” He said that conducting first-hand research in leading-edge research facilities has deepened his understanding of antimicrobial resistance and its complexities.

His scholarship and research endeavour, he added: “Is contributing to the development of public health, One Health, disease control and treatment, and global health at large.” A few months ago, Nwokafor and his research colleagues published some scholarly papers aimed at shedding more light on multidrug-resistant tuberculosis in sub-Saharan Africa and the therapeutic options for methicillinresistant staphylococcus aureus using guava and neem extracts.

The two papers were respectively titled: ‘Challenges for mathematical modelling of multidrugresistant tuberculosis in sub-Saharan Africa’ published in the Asian Journal of Advanced Research and Reports 18 (9): 90-97; and ‘Exploring guava and neem extracts as therapeutic options for methicillinresistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) in Africa’ published in Journal of Advances in Microbiology 24 (9):1-15.

According to a 2024 publication on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) website, multidrugresistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) is a form of TB disease caused by a strain of M. tuberculosis complex that is resistant to rifampicin and isoniazid. The treatment success rate for people diagnosed with MDR/RR-TB has steadily improved but remains alarmingly low.

Nwokafor and others, in their multidrug-resistant tuberculosis paper, noted that in sub-Saharan Africa – where there are inadequate diagnostic and reporting facilities – limited data availability hinders the accurate estimation of key parameters in mathematical models of multi-drugresistant tuberculosis.

They furthermore noted that gaps in knowledge about multidrug-resistant tuberculosis dynamics add another layer of complexity to these modelling efforts.

In the research, they utilised databases from Google Scholar, PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, etc., covering the period from 2010 to the present, to highlight the epidemiology of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis in sub– Saharan Africa and the limitations in mathematical modelling of multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis in the region. Nwokafor et al discovered that accurate diagnosis and reliable data are crucial barriers to effective modelling.

They also found that the review underscores the potential of machine learning techniques to improve data quality and address issues related to incomplete data, suggesting that these methods could become essential components of future mathematical models.

A 2024 paper on: ‘Multidrug-resistant tuberculosis’, published in Nature Reviews Disease Primers, estimated that DR-TB will cost the global economy about $16.7 trillion between 2015 and 2050 and that about 20-25 per cent of the total global estimated cost of antimicrobial resistance by the year 2050 will be due to DR-TB8.

In light of these findings from the above ‘Nature Reviews Disease Primers’ paper, Nwokafor and his colleagues believe that adequate data gathering, analysis and modelling on multidrugresistant tuberculosis in Nigeria and subSaharan Africa will lead to a substantial decrease in the mortality and morbidity of the disease as well as its incidence in healthcare costs.

Nwokafor and his research colleagues’ work on the therapeutic options for methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) in Africa using guava and neem extracts is germane because of its benefits in public health and research. Nwokafor and his colleagues described MRSA as a virulent strain of antibioticresistant Staphylococcus aureus and a principal cause of disease prevalence and death rates. They submitted that MRSA’s resistance to traditional antibiotics makes it a crucial threat to public health.

Hence, the essence of their research into plants with traditional medicinal uses which they believe may provide an alternate means of treatment. In the paper, the researchers explored the antibacterial capabilities of Psidium guajava (guava) and Azadirachta indica (neem) against MRSA by evaluating data from multiple investigations carried out in Africa.

Their findings showed that A. indica and P. guajava extracts may have strong antibacterial action which can prevent the growth of MRSA and stop the formation of biofilms. They added that despite the extracts’ lower efficacy when compared to modern antibiotics, plant extracts could serve as a novel approach to effectively tackle antimicrobial resistance due to their enhanced synergistic efficacy when combined with other extracts.