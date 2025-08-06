Need for Enhanced Voter Education

Seqel to several complaints of recurring electoral malpractices allegedly carried out during Saturday’s local government council election in Lagos State the critical issues of both voter education and the need for the national electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to provide free, fair, credible and peaceful elections have become imperative.

For instance, a former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, alleged that she could not vote because her polling unit was one of the many units moved to another area without prior notice. According to her, the relocation of polling units and the missing names were part of the plans to rig the election.

She accused the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) of disrupting the exercise, and asked the Commission to cancel the polls. Another troubling issue was that of abysmally low voter turnout at the polling units with several reports of the eligible voters expressing little or no confidence in the umpire to conduct free and fair elections.

Faced with the persisting challenge of mass discontent between the electorate and the political leaders, due to poor governance which is a reflection of unfulfilled promises as made by the latter to the former, particularly during the campaign season, it has become necessary for civil society organisations, public affairs analysts and the mass media to get actively engaged in voter education.

Ordinarily, each political party is supposed to put in place policies and programmes for sustained public enlightenment. Especially so on the rights and responsibilities the people should play under a democratic dispensation. But this is hardly done. Rather, what dominates the public sphere during the campaigns by some candidates includes insults and innuendos, threats and intimidation, slanders and character assassination of perceived opponents. Yet, all these are worsened by ballot box snatching, low turnout of eligible voters and other political malfeasance that turn the process into a conscienceless market place of vote selling and buying.

The voters are either coerced or cajoled to sell their votes for some pittance, or accept the Greek gifts of bread, rice, vegetable oil or snacks. It is obvious that several of the political gladiators have capitalised on the mass poverty in the land to wangle their way into the corridors of power.

Now is, therefore, the right time to reverse the drift to anarchy and chaos because credible elections remain the key to achieving good governance

Sadly, the scandalous scenario is worsened by the huge cost of accessing political power, in addition to the staggering costs of running the machinery of government. What it means therefore, is that politics has become abnormally skewed in favour of the rich rather than those who might have the ideas of piloting the affairs of the people through good governance but lack the funds to access the plum positions and put such into practice.

Now is therefore the right time to reverse the drift to anarchy and chaos because credible elections remain the key to achieving good governance. It provides the solid foundation to erect the stable house of democracy. But the violation or absence of that leads to public distrust, disharmony and acrimony that degenerate into a banana republic.

We call for sustained voter education against the factor of ignorance on the part of the voters because of the wrong perception that the political leaders are like lords to be feared, worshipped and obeyed! Those caught in this web of gross deceit do not realise that the very essence of democracy is for the government to be run based on their collective needs and not to kowtow to the greed and avarice of the political elite.

They do not know, for instance, that their elected representatives are supposed to let them know how much monthly revenue comes into the coffers of the local, state and federal governments and how such are disbursed to meet their needs. They are supposed to know why they are taxed at the approved sums and how such are expended. Similarly, the voters should be enlightened on the tenets of governance so that they are not vulnerable to the whipping up of ethno-religious sentiments by the politicians.

What should bind them is the noble course of inter-ethnic harmony, respect for the rule of law, probity, transparency and accountability in the running of government, more for the larger good than for the whims and caprices of a few favoured political leaders. The political parties should rise up to their onerous duty of enlightening the members on the tenets of good governance, as voter education is gaining ground in the United States of America (USA). As reported by Susan MacManus, over a dozen national task forces and commissions analysed the 2000 presidential election and concluded that electoral system reforms are imperative not just in Florida, but nationwide.

Among the common recommendations is elimination of punch card ballots, enhancement of registration procedures and outreach. Others include provision of more accurate voter lists, clear delineation of appeals processes, establishment of voter rights and responsibilities. Also significant are clarification of recount rules and procedures, securing of accessible polling places, better facilitation of voting and proper counting of absentee ballots. We should borrow a leaf from that. We, as a nation, have had enough fraudulent elections that debrand us as a people and it is time to change the narrative.