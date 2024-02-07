Need For A Truly Digital Census: Can Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda prioritise this?

As an essential tool for planning and development, Nigeria can’t afford to miss a digital national population and housing census any longer. This is due to the importance of conducting a credible, accurate, and acceptable population census in the country. It is a known fact that the importance of census to a nation that seeks to grow and develop cannot be overemphasised.

Given the dynamic nature of contemporary macro-and micro-level socio-economic planning, a well-conducted census provides vital population statistics (such as age distribution, and migration patterns) within the designated time frame for the purpose of coordinating public policy, resource allocation, investment decision-making, drafting legislation, and many other forms of economic, political, and social development of a nation. It is due to its significance that there is a need for its periodic review, which keeps to the UN standards; Nigeria conducts its population and housing census every 10 years. However, planning for socio-economic development in Nigeria has been negatively impacted by the inadequate, out-dated, and untrustworthy demographic data that is currently available. Nigeria’s previous national development plans have failed merely due to a lack of planning-related demographic data. A review of past population and housing censuses in Nigeria points to recurrent challenges that have rendered Nigeria’s population and housing statistics unusable. Some of these include the following: Many have pointed to over-politicisation as being the primary obstacle to a successful and widely accepted census in Nigeria. A lot of political, economic, and social decisions such as revenue distribution, elections, industry placement, and the provision of other social amenities, officials are hinged on population figures.

This has made population figures manipulated to meet these political interests thus rendering them inaccurate and unreliable. There are challenges of inaccessibility, lack of transportation and communication facilities. It is difficult to access some communities in Nigeria which almost excludes them from the national population statistics. Even those with relatively easy access, poor transportation facilities and lack of proper sensitisation make it difficult for all persons to be counted. Inadequate funds have also affected the quality of the census exercise. Another significant challenge to the census is the scarcity of experts. This is a challenging assignment that can only be successfully completed by seasoned professionals highly experienced in demography and population issues. This has led to the engagement of inexperienced staff thus resulting in low-quality and inaccurately compiled census. Corruption and dishonesty on the part of some census officials/actors had equally affected the conduct of quality census in Nigeria. The implication, therefore, is that basing national development on such census statistics will not only be misleading but an exercise in futility. As such, Nigeria cannot continue to undermine the importance of population and housing census through the nation’s traditional method of conducting it. As the nation faces yet another important phase of its development process, there are high expectations from the citizens and international community. We call on the President and all relevant actors to adopt a digital method of population and housing census which is long overdue due to advancements in technology and the dynamism and complexities of modern-day Nigeria. There is, therefore, a great need to adopt a digital method of conducting population and housing census in Nigeria. This is for several reasons, some of which are follows: First of all, a digital population and housing census will provide more accurate, timely, and less expensive data. Where it takes a long for physical enumeration and counting, the click of buttons can do that in a shorter time.

Also, locations that are difficult to access physically due to insecurity, poor access roads, etc., can be easily accessed when digital methods are employed, hence expanding the scope of the data collection. This will cut down the costs that have been associated with the exercise. Also, by deploying a digital method of conducting population and housing census, there will be more accuracy and credibility attached to the statistics. The existing non-digital method, which is more susceptible to human errors and manipulations, has produced census data over time that have been criticised for being inaccurate due to issues such as under-enumeration, over-enumeration, and double counting. Digital census will greatly minimise political manipulations that have accompanied previous censuses in the nation. This has led to a lack of trust in the census data and makes it difficult to use for planning and development purposes. A digital census will greatly eliminate this illness and provide the nation with truly digital and reliable census statistics acceptable to all for effective national planning and more measured development. If adopted, a digital method of census will make it easy for regular reviews at short intervals.

As important as census is to national development, conducting census in Nigeria has proven to be a difficult undertaking due to a variety of technical and non-technical challenges. These have made conducting a census that is auditable, verifiable, and yields results that are credible and reliable for all stakeholders Nigeria’s biggest challenge. Honesty, precision, and objectivity must be prioritized in order to guarantee that Nigeria conducts an accurate and fair census. It is believed that adopting a digital census that is IT-driven will mitigate these challenges and produce results that will be able to satisfy all standards. We are hopeful that President Bola Tinubu will adopt this approach as a way of achieving his agenda of renewing the hopes of Nigerians.