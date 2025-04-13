Nedu Wazobia: Intentional, Stylish

Share

Nigerian radio personality, Chinedu Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu Wazobia, is one of the most hilarious Comedians and media personality in Nigeria.

He is often said to have the midas touch when it comes to talking, speaking publicly and attracting attention to issues or products.

This is why many brands grab him for their commercials and why he has excelled in his career as the Master of Talk.

He has also created a stylish personality around the characters he plays of social media, like Mama Nkechi, Randy Baba Landlord, Alhaji, to name a few.

Aside being a great costumer for his characters, Nedu knows how to look fly when the ocassion calls for it. He has mastered what fits and suits his petite figure. He is the type of fashionista that is referred to as an intentional stylish personality.

Lately, Kaftan, smart casual natives are his go-to fashion. But when you see Nedu in a three piece suit, then you will understand why he is being featured in our Glam Dude corner. His suits always look like the designer sewed each stitches while he was wearing them.

When it comes to looking fabulous in Jeans and Tshirts, his combination is better than that of a few music stars.

More so, through his many hilarious characters in different skits , he portays and shares the unique diversity of Nigerian cultures.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

