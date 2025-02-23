Nedu Wazobia Denies Fraud Allegations, Commits to Philanthropy

Share

Renowned media personality and philanthropist chinedu Emmanual Ani, popularly known as Nedu Wazobia, through his management team at Tokindrumz, has categorically denied recent allegations of fraud and financial misconduct.

In a firm statement, Nedu reaffirmed his unwavering dedication to education, philanthropy, and social impact, while announcing decisive legal action against false claims aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

Nedu Wazobia and Tokindrumz Management unequivocally refute all allegations of fraud concerning the Nedu Scholarship Foundation (NDSCHF).

At the press confrence, some of the key points was that all funds for the NDSCHF initiative were managed by a globally recognized social enterprise, ensuring full accountability.

“At no point did Nedu personally handle or control donations. Public Access to Records: Comprehensive financial documents, vendor agreements, and communications have been submitted to relevant authorities and are available for review.

Nedu Scholarship Foundation (NDSCHF) – Championing Educational Access

Mission is to provide full scholarships to 1,000 underprivileged Nigerian students over two years (£10,000 per student), ensuring access to quality education.

The Strategic Partnerships was in ollaboration with an esteemed international social enterprise to maintain strict financial oversight and execution.

He also explained that, all payments to vendors, including event organizers, PR teams, and logistics providers, were managed directly by Tokindrumz Management; no funds were deposited into Nedu’s personal accounts.

Nedu has declared Zero Tolerance for False Allegations and a means to an end to unwarranted defamation, stating, “The ‘nice Nedu’ is dead and buried.”

Proceedings have commenced against individuals and entities propagating misleading claims about NDSCHF and his personal integrity.

Nedu remains steadfast in defending his credibility while continuing his philanthropic mission.

On the Social Media Oversight an Misinformation Prevention, it was mentioned that Nedu’s social media platforms are strictly supervised by his management team to prevent misinformation, unauthorized posts, or fraudulent activities.

