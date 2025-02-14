Nedu Steps Down From The Honest Bunch Podcast 

Share

Popular Nigerian media personality, Nedu Wazobia has officially announced his decision to step aside from The Honest Bunch Podcast.

Nedu who made his decision known on Friday cited overwhelming scrutiny, antagonism, and unfounded accusations that have taken a toll on his personal life.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page, Nedu expressed gratitude for the journey he had with the podcast, describing it as a platform built on open conversations, bold perspectives, and the willingness to tackle difficult topics.

However, he admitted that the backlash surrounding some discussions had led to relentless attacks and misrepresentation, making it necessary for him to prioritize his peace of mind and family.

“Hosting The Honest Bunch Podcast has been an incredible journey.

“But with that responsibility has come an overwhelming level of scrutiny, antagonism, and unfounded accusations that have now begun to take a personal toll,” he wrote.

While stepping down, Nedu expressed hope that his decision would put an end to the negativity surrounding his name and allow The Honest Bunch Podcast to continue thriving.

He reassured his followers of his commitment to fostering meaningful dialogues and looked forward to future opportunities aligned with his vision.

This announcement comes amid growing controversies surrounding some of his podcast discussions, which have generated debates on social media.

As one of Nigeria’s most talked-about podcasts, The Honest Bunch Podcast has gained massive traction for its unfiltered conversations on relationships, entertainment, and societal issues.

With Nedu’s exit, it remains to be seen how the podcast will evolve in the coming months.

