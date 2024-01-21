Nedu Speaks On High Rate Of Divorce In Entertainment Industry

Nollywood actor and media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, better known as Nedu, has shared his opinion on why there is a high rate of divorce in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Speaking in a recent interview with Hip TV, the podcaster said lack of peace in celebrity marriages is the main reason for the frequent breakdown of their unions.

It would be recalled that Nedu separated from his estranged wife, Uzoamaka, in 2018 after accusing her of paternity fraud.

Speaking on the development which is the order of the day in the entertainment industry, Nedu said he believes that mental well-being is a valid reason for divorce, emphasizing that if marriage compromises one’s happiness, divorce is a viable option.

He also disagreed with the notion that people should bear bad marriages as their “crosses,” saying that it is important to protect one’s sanity.

Nedu said, “My take on divorce is, if it doesn’t work, then take a walk. I’m all for peace of mind. Whatever is not giving me peace, I don’t want it. I can’t come and go and kill myself.

“Some people tell you, it’s your cross, carry am. No, na only Jesus dey carry the cross. If you’re not giving me peace of mind, then what am I doing with you? Absolutely, nothing. I protect my sanity which is the most important part of who I am.

“I’m asking people to divorce but ask yourself if you’re going home every day because of the kids and not the person you married.

“That tells you a lot. If the person you are married to doesn’t give you joy, then what are you doing? If it’s not working, get out.”