Popular Nigerian media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, better known as Nedu Wazobia, has issued a pre-action notice to social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, over alleged defamatory statements made against him.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that VeryDarkMan made this allegation in a post shared on his Instagram page last week.

According to the legal representatives of Nedu and Tokindrumz Picture and Media Ltd, a 12-minute video uploaded by VeryDarkMan on YouTube and Instagram on Wednesday, 19th February 2025, contained “a host of defamatory, false, and disparaging attacks” against their clients.

A video titled “How Nedu Diverted NGO Scholarship Meant for Nigerians” was described as completely false as the lawyer further clarified that Nedu is not the owner of Tokindrumz but rather a talent under the brand.

As part of their demands, they have asked VeryDarkMan to retract all videos concerning Nedu across all his platforms within 24 hours of receiving the notice, issue a public apology, and pay the sum of N500 million for the alleged damage to Nedu’s reputation.

They warned that failure to comply would result in legal action.

Reacting to the development in a video posted on Instagram, VeryDarkMan acknowledged receipt of the notice, urging his followers to prepare for a legal battle.

“Nedu’s lawyers have served me o, so make una get ready for court case,” he stated.

