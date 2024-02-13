Nedu Finally Hint On Remarrying After First Marriage Ended

Nigerian on-air media personality and actor, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, better known as Nedu, has confirmed that he has remarried.

New Telegraph recalls that Nedu’s first marriage ended in 2018 after accusing his ex-wife, Uzoamaka, of paternity fraud.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Offair Show, Nedu without disclosing the identity of his new wife or when the marriage took place confirmed he is married again.

He said, “I am married. My second marriage. My first marriage ended, obviously, it’s everywhere on the internet.

“My first marriage didn’t end because I cheated. I’m not going to talk about why it ended because it’s my private life. I’m not going to talk about it.”