Popular Nigerian media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, better known as Nedu Wazobia, has reacted to a leaked audio released by controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, alleging his involvement in hard drugs and fraudulent activities.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that VeryDarkMan had released audio accusing Nedu Wazobia of having close ties with individuals involved in hard drugs and fraudulent activities in South Africa, Morocco, and Turkey.
The audio released by VeryDarkMan stemmed from his accusation of NGO fraud allegation against Nedu, amid ongoing controversy.
Reacting to the audio, Nedu who took to his social media page denied the allegations, noting that he has no involvement in criminal activities, contradicting VeryDarkMan’s allegations.
According to him, the ongoing controversy is no longer amusing, emphasizing his commitment to not participate in criminal activities.
His post reads, “Hello everyone, this is not a joke anymore I know nothing about that voice note going around. I didn’t make that voice note.
“While this seems to be fun and games, I have never and will never be part of anything criminal”.
