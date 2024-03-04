NEDC: Setting the standards for regional intervention

The recent passage of the bill seeking to establish a regional interventionist agency for the Southeast – the Southeast Development Commission (SEDC) – has rekindled the debate of waste and reduplication of responsibilities that has always trailed the creation of regional intervention agencies purportedly to accelerate development in regions that have either suffered from years of environmental degradation, war, insurgency banditry or even a combination of all. One of the most pronounced worries by Nigerians when the 8th Assembly passed the bill for the establishment of the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) was that it may encourage other regions to put forward similar requests. However, despite all above reservations and fears, erstwhile President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the NEDC in 2019 with a very clear and simple mandate – undo damages brought upon the region by the dastard activities of Boko Haram insurgency and put it back on the path to economic, social, cultural, ecological, and educational recovery.

The NEDC was to coordinate all humanitarian interventions by government and agencies (MDA’s) using the Northeast Stabilisation Masterplan, a 10-year guidebook. The masterplan is in phases, with the first being Recovery and Stabilisation and was expected to run between 2020 – 2022. The Renewal Phase will run between 2022 – 2024. The third phase christened ‘Expansion’ will cover 2024 – 2026 and the last phase which will be mainstreamed between 2026 – 2030 have been tagged ‘Sustainable Growth’. Intervention will be focused on 11 pillars which are: peaceful society, leadership in agriculture, healthy citizens, educated populace, flourishing trade, productive entrepreneurs, purposeful infrastructure, and industrialisation. An integral part of the first phase therefore involved the accelerated development of critical infrastructure like roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, housing etc. which is geared towards quickly recovering lost ground. By implication, the first phase is long wrapped, and the second phase is nearing full maturity. But how far has the NEDC fared in the implementation of this masterplan? The answer is in the over 700 projects that NEDC has either commenced or fully completed.

Let’s start with roads, for instance where NEDC has constructed many critical roads and bridges in all states of the region. These include the 54km Mutai-Ngalda Road in Yobe State, Alkaleri-Futuk Road, 53km Gombe Abba-Kirfi Road in Bauchi and Gombe. Also, 22.5km Zabarmari-Ngowom Road in Borno State, 32km DabnaGarkida Road in Adamawa State, 2.5km Road at Adamawa State College of Education, Hong, and the Jabbi Lamba-Belel Transborder Road, also in Adamawa State gulped as well as the 22.5 km Mafa-Jere Road have all benefitted from the regional intervention body. Also, bridges at Kudzum, Dilechim and Wuro-Ngayandi in Adamawa State and the Mayo Ndaga Bridge in Taraba State have been constructed.

These roads and bridges have been carefully selected to drive the region’s commitment towards reclaiming its pride of place as a leader in agriculture which is one of the pillars of its intervention. On the ecological front, NEDC has engaged and sensitised 300 youths and women in waste recycling, efficient stove production and use to become self-reliant. The NEDC has also seen the construction of over 3000 houses for low-income earners in the region with homes springing up in Bauchi, Yobe, Borno, Adamawa and Taraba states. Over 1000 units of resettlement homes were constructed for Internally Displaced Persons in the Ngowam community of Borno State. Another critical plank of the Recovery Phase which has received attention is investment in education which has seen the construction of many technical and vocational training schools/centres as well as eight strategically located mega basic schools across member states are well on track with 16 classrooms, six laboratories, and 480-capacity hostels in every location in states of the region. There is also the multi-million naira edifice constructed at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) that is to be deployed as the Centre for the Study of Violence and Extremism (CSVE).

Kera is Publisher, Daylight Reporters Newspaper