NEDC MD, Good Man, Good Heart

A goldfish has no hiding place. This is the story of Mohammed Goni Alkali, the North East Development Commission (NEDC) Managing Director. His recent appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu buttresses this point.

The NEDC plays a critical role in the region’s socioeconomic development which witnessed years of conflict and the attendant destruction of sources of livelihood and infrastructures. It was a herculean task to bring the socio-economic life in the region back to normalcy.

The giant strides the Mohammed Goni Alkali-led management team recorded were too numerous to mention. As such, I wondered what went wrong when former president Muhammadu Buhari instead nominated a new hand to lead the NEDC despite the overwhelming records of tangible achievements led by Mohammed Goni Alkali.

Those of us conversant with the operations of the NEDC were initially shocked that his tenure was not renewed. It was not out of place as the president had the constitutional powers to make appointments. However, there would have been consequences in the operational mandate of the commission. Some might be that a new managing director would want to chart a different course. The implication would have been a slow start or a lack of consolidation of the work done already.

Mohammed Goni Alkali is a good man with a good heart. In the period he held sway at the NEDC, you could feel the eagerness to make a difference in the communities in the North East region. He led a management team that gave all to ensure that the myriad of challenges in the region were addressed to complement the efforts of the various state governments.

To say his leadership of the NEDC was brilliant would be an understatement. It was phenomenal, and leadership lessons could be derived. This necessitated the numerous interventions that meaningfully impacted the lives of the people in the region. He turned their despair to hope. He was passionate and focused. He brought his private sector experience to bear in the administration, and stakeholders identified his dexterity and commitment to achieving the aim and objectives of the commission.

The last five years in the life of the NEDC set the foundation for the reconstruction of the region’s economy. The laudable initiatives implemented were indicative of purposeful leadership. It further highlighted that leadership is critical in all our endeavours if we are desirous to translate our hopes and aspirations into tangible realities.

This much Mohammed Goni Alkali exhibited and would consolidate on with his re-appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is cheering news for the North East region. The next five years would translate to consolidating the interventions introduced, and the people would be better for it.

I have long admired Mohammed Goni Alkali. I have followed his track record, which spoke volumes of a man on a mission to succeed. He is a man with a good heart, no doubt, and he is also a workaholic. He matched his words with action and ensured that far-reaching institutional policies and programs were introduced to stand the test of time.

Mohammed Goni Alkali is a lesson in leadership. He emphasized teamwork, transparency, and accountability. His blueprint for development is such that he advocates building a society where we meet our needs without denying future generations a healthy society through creative efforts.

The return of Mohammed Goni Alkali is a welcome development, and Nigerians should expect more from him. It is also a case of the reward for hard work is more work. It is not yet Uhuru, as more work must be done. There is no question concerning what to expect in the months and years ahead.

I also commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for this display of foresight in re-appointing Mohammed Goni Alkali as the managing director of the NEDC alongside other board members. These are individuals with impeccable track records in service to the country.

They have distinguished themselves in their careers, and the experiences garnered would come in handy in addressing the challenges occasioned by years of conflict in the North East region.

Given the proper support from all stakeholders, I am excited with the steps taken so far, and more is in the pipeline. This much, we must admit, is necessary for rebuilding the North East’s economy.

As the new management team settles for business, they must have at the back of their minds that the world is watching. This should be the era of consolidating the reforms instituted. I trust Mohammed Goni Alkali has this at the back of his mind. I encourage him to approach this re-appointment with the same strength and vigour that characterized his first term in office.

The humanitarian crisis is far from over. Yes, a lot has been done. But more work is still needed towards assessing, coordinating, and harmonizing all interventions for the North East states.

The resettlement, rehabilitation, integration, and reconstruction of infrastructure for victims and terrorism, as well as tackling the menace of poverty, illiteracy, and ecological challenges in the North-Eastern states, remains the overarching objective. The Mohammed Goni Alkali-led management must ensure these and many more.

I pray for the management team that their road may be rough, as rough roads lead to great discoveries, marvellous improvements, pleasant surprises, and remarkable recoveries. Their time starts now.